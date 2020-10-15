Find here all of our live #ONVOUSREPOND

: # COVID_19 @MM: Unless you are a professional athlete, you will have to put aside your night training in areas under curfew. “No exemption is provided for the amateur world”, confirms the Ministry of Sports, cited by francetv sport.

: And how does it work for sports training that takes place in the evening (in the open air)? Are we entitled to exemptions?

: @mistermask: A little dive into the atlas of the Toulouse region, where I see that Colomiers and Tournefeuille are on the list of 37 municipalities of Toulouse Métropole. As such, you will be affected by the curfew (and possibly by the exception provided for if you work at night).

: I live in Colomiers and I work in Tournefeuille, am I affected by the curfew?

: Hello everyone, I am coming to help Catherine to answer your questions, if possible. Many of them will no doubt have to wait for the government press conference at 2 pm, which will help us get out of the fog on certain points.

: Hello @Val The curfew will begin well in the night from Friday to Saturday, at midnight. It will not be necessary to circulate until 6 o’clock in the morning. Then Saturday from 9 pm until 6 am Sunday. And rebelote Sunday then the following days for four to six weeks.

: Hello. The curfew begins on Saturday. Can you tell me if it starts for the first time from 12:01 am until 6:00 am Saturday or from 9:00 pm Saturday until 6:00 am Sunday? Thank you.

: In the articles we read that it starts on Saturday, but this morning you are talking about Friday … When does the curfew finally start?

: @Dno @ Anne-Lise There are many questions about the issue of transport and possible exemptions for people having a plane or a train to take for non-professional reasons (going on vacation, returning from the weekend). We do not yet have the elements of answer. They should be brought to the 2pm press conference with Jean Castex and several ministers.

: Hello, does the curfew apply to people having a plane to catch or getting off the plane? thank you in advance

: Hello, my son finishes his classes on Friday evening in Brest at 6 p.m., does the curfew mean that he can no longer come home to Paris on weekends? (Trip of more than 3 hours …) Thank you, and have a good day

: Hello @Mimi There was no question of canceling summer camps in the president’s speech. They should stay open as planned

: # COVID_19 Hello FI, what about summer camps for All Saints? Is it possible to bring children together in large numbers? Thank you

: Hello @ Emy68 The Grand Est region has in fact been classified as a risk zone by Germany. The border will remain open and there will be no systematic checks. But the French will no longer be able to go shopping or simply go for a walk across the Rhine. They face a fine if they are checked, unless they are a frontier worker. France Blue explains everything in this article.

: Hello @Cec Tour. Yes there will be exemptions for professional reasons, the president indicated last night. But for more details, I invite you to watch the press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Jean Castex and several ministers will provide details.

: Hello, do you have any information on the curfew rules. Derogations will be possible for night work. What will be the supporting documents? For business trips in a metropolitan area, will authorizations be possible? Thanks, have a good day