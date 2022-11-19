19:43
Goal for Real Murcia. Loren Burón scores after a tight corner kick from Pablo Ganet, which Gonzalo deflects, so that the player from grana picks it up and scores the first goal.
19:42
Another corner kick for Real Murcia.
7:39 p.m.
Shot by Pablo Ganet who collides with the barrier. The rebound is taken by Ale Galindo, who shoots the ball down the end line. Min. 33′
19:38
Dangerous free kick for Real Murcia from the edge of the area. Entry by Aitor Arregi, who ends up being booked with a yellow card for the Logroñés player. Min. 32′
19:37
The visitors had it with a shot attempt by David Fernández against Serna who failed to hit and was caught by the red goalkeeper. Min. 31′
19:36
First arrival of UD Logroñés in a long time with a long shot. Min. 29′
19:31
Another play for Real Murcia, this time it is Andrés Carrasco, who manages to reach the bottom line, but the defense takes the ball from him to send it to a corner. Min. 26′
7:30 p.m.
Corner kick in favor of Murcia after a great play by the right side that Dani Vega shoots and deflects the defense. Min. 26′
7:30 p.m.
Mario Simón’s team looked for possession in the first minutes of the game, but it seems that they feel more comfortable with a more vertical game as the game progresses.
7:25 p.m.
Opportunity for Real Murcia down the left flank with a shot from Andrés Carrasco that ended up marching along the bottom line. Min. 19′
19:22
UD Logroñés was looking for its opportunity on the right wing, but the red defense deflected the ball to the other side of the field, in a play that ended in a throw-in, Min. 18′
7:19 p.m.
First minutes without a clear dominator, where Real Murcia wants to take control of the game.
19:17
Corner kick that ends up leaving the bottom line without danger. Min. 12′
19:17
Menudo takes the free kick that goes to a corner. Min. 11′
19:16
Yellow card for Alberto López for a tackle on Iñaki. Min. 10′
19:11
Lateral free kick taken by Ganet, which is stopped by Gonzalo. Min. 6′
19:11
Yellow card for Iñaki, for slapping Loren. Min. 6′
19:09
Andrés Carrasco’s header that goes wide with the first shot from Mario Simón’s men. Min. 4′
19:07
The grana team takes control of the ball in these first minutes of the match, although in their own half.
19:06
First possession for Real Murcia.
19:05
The match begins at Enrique Roca.
18:57
UD Logroñés, with two draws in the last league games, has 15 points, one less than Real Murcia.
18:56
Real Murcia is among the worst locals, with just one victory at Enrique Roca, against the other team from Logroño, SD Logroñés.
18:56
Real Murcia welcomes the best visitor in the category, UD Logroñés has three wins, two draws and one loss away from home.
18:53
On the visiting bench: Kortazar, Dani Pichín, Keita, Arbeloa, A. Daza, Marcos, Sergi and Noe.
18:52
UD Logroñés comes out as Gonzalo, Iñaki, David Fernández, Arregi, Cristian, Markel, Jaime Sierra, Menudo, Boniquet, Doncel and Vinicus.
18:51
On the red bench: Gallego, Joao Costa, Iván Casado, Manu Pedre, Santi Jara, Armando, Zeidane, Pedro León, Miku, Arnau Ortiz, Aguza and Javi Rueda.
18:50
Real Murcia comes out with Serna, Alberto López, Alberto González, Carrasco, Ganet, Arnau Sola, Julio Gracia, Dani Vega, Loren, Íñigo Piña and Galindo.
18:48
Good afternoon and welcome to the live stream of the match between Real Murcia and UD Logroñés, which will be played at Enrique Roca.
