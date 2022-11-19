19:43

Goal for Real Murcia. Loren Burón scores after a tight corner kick from Pablo Ganet, which Gonzalo deflects, so that the player from grana picks it up and scores the first goal.

19:42

Another corner kick for Real Murcia.

7:39 p.m.

Shot by Pablo Ganet who collides with the barrier. The rebound is taken by Ale Galindo, who shoots the ball down the end line. Min. 33′

19:38

Dangerous free kick for Real Murcia from the edge of the area. Entry by Aitor Arregi, who ends up being booked with a yellow card for the Logroñés player. Min. 32′

19:37

The visitors had it with a shot attempt by David Fernández against Serna who failed to hit and was caught by the red goalkeeper. Min. 31′

19:36

First arrival of UD Logroñés in a long time with a long shot. Min. 29′

19:31

Another play for Real Murcia, this time it is Andrés Carrasco, who manages to reach the bottom line, but the defense takes the ball from him to send it to a corner. Min. 26′

7:30 p.m.

Corner kick in favor of Murcia after a great play by the right side that Dani Vega shoots and deflects the defense. Min. 26′

7:30 p.m.

Mario Simón’s team looked for possession in the first minutes of the game, but it seems that they feel more comfortable with a more vertical game as the game progresses.

7:25 p.m.

Opportunity for Real Murcia down the left flank with a shot from Andrés Carrasco that ended up marching along the bottom line. Min. 19′

19:22

UD Logroñés was looking for its opportunity on the right wing, but the red defense deflected the ball to the other side of the field, in a play that ended in a throw-in, Min. 18′

7:19 p.m.

First minutes without a clear dominator, where Real Murcia wants to take control of the game.

19:17

Corner kick that ends up leaving the bottom line without danger. Min. 12′

19:17

Menudo takes the free kick that goes to a corner. Min. 11′

19:16

Yellow card for Alberto López for a tackle on Iñaki. Min. 10′

19:11

Lateral free kick taken by Ganet, which is stopped by Gonzalo. Min. 6′

19:11

Yellow card for Iñaki, for slapping Loren. Min. 6′

19:09

Andrés Carrasco’s header that goes wide with the first shot from Mario Simón’s men. Min. 4′

19:07

The grana team takes control of the ball in these first minutes of the match, although in their own half.

19:06

First possession for Real Murcia.

19:05

The match begins at Enrique Roca.

18:57

UD Logroñés, with two draws in the last league games, has 15 points, one less than Real Murcia.

18:56

Real Murcia is among the worst locals, with just one victory at Enrique Roca, against the other team from Logroño, SD Logroñés.

18:56

Real Murcia welcomes the best visitor in the category, UD Logroñés has three wins, two draws and one loss away from home.

18:53

On the visiting bench: Kortazar, Dani Pichín, Keita, Arbeloa, A. Daza, Marcos, Sergi and Noe.

18:52

UD Logroñés comes out as Gonzalo, Iñaki, David Fernández, Arregi, Cristian, Markel, Jaime Sierra, Menudo, Boniquet, Doncel and Vinicus.

18:51

On the red bench: Gallego, Joao Costa, Iván Casado, Manu Pedre, Santi Jara, Armando, Zeidane, Pedro León, Miku, Arnau Ortiz, Aguza and Javi Rueda.

18:50

Real Murcia comes out with Serna, Alberto López, Alberto González, Carrasco, Ganet, Arnau Sola, Julio Gracia, Dani Vega, Loren, Íñigo Piña and Galindo.

18:48

Good afternoon and welcome to the live stream of the match between Real Murcia and UD Logroñés, which will be played at Enrique Roca.