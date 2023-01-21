19:49

End of the first part. Real Murcia finished the break winning after Ganet’s goal in the 21st minute thanks to a goal from a corner kick.

19:48

One minute added time.

19:47

Play for the group from Granada with a great ball in depth, which cannot find any striker in the area to finish off. The ball ends up on the end line. Min. 45′

19:43

Lack of Adu Ares, who has a yellow card, on the side of the area, which Ganet crosses and Ispizua clears. Min. 40′

19:42

The teams share the plays, the game breaks up with both teams looking for the goal on the counterattack. Min. 39′

19:37

Short ball taken, which ends with a shot from Adu Ares, who goes to the corner kick after hitting a pepper defender. Min. 34′

19:36

Lateral free kick on the edge of the box by Alberto González. Min. 33′

19:33

First yellow card for Bilbao Athletic, Adu takes it. Min. 30′

19:29

Corner centered by Izeta that clears the red back. Min. 27′

19:28

Ball play for Bilbao Athletic, lateral free kick centered by Izeta, who ends up clearing Joao’s fists at a corner kick. Min. 26′

19:24

Goal for Real Murcia. The grana team went ahead thanks to a shot from outside the area by Ganet. The shot comes after a rehearsed play after a corner kick from the right, centered by Arnau Solá. Min. 21′

7:20 p.m.

Third consecutive corner for the grana team, which ends with a throw-in in favor of the locals. Min. 18′

7:19 p.m.

First corner kick of the game for Real Murcia. Ganet’s center that ends up coming out of the end line after the short serve. Min. 17′

19:18

Possession is clearly for Real Murcia and the visiting team looks for the goal with isolated plays.

19:17

Bilbao Athletic goes on to look for the first goal after the first ten minutes of red dominance. The subsidiary seeks to get ahead and already accumulates several arrivals at Joao’s goal.

19:14

Yellow card for Loren Burón for the protests, first card of the match. Min. 8′

19:12

Dangerous play by Bilbao Athletic with Luis Bilbao entering the area, he takes time to shoot in a play in which he is late and ends up finishing off Mikel Goti outside. Min. 8′

19:09

Arnau Solá got the ball out, in which he loses the ball, but the play ends with a shot by Luis Bilbao who goes down the sideline, after a bad hit that the squad was looking for. Min. 6′

19:07

First opportunity for the group from Granada with a ball filtered from Arnau to Loren, who cannot control the ball well and ends up in the hands of Ispizua. Min. 4′

19:06

Initial minutes for the red team that dominates the ball and looks for some crack through which to slip through the visiting defense.

19:04

First possession for Real Murcia with a long ball that was looking for Solá and ended up going along the end line. Min. 1′

19:02

The game starts at the Enrique Roca.

18:56

The subsidiary has lost four games in a row, being the team with the most goals in the category and starting the day 10 points from remaining, in a week in which they have incorporated Urko Izeta into their ranks, who starts this afternoon as the starter and Asier Perez.

18:55

Against the red team there will be a subsidiary that, with 14 points, begins the penultimate day. Bilbao Athletic has not won an official match since October 9, when they beat Intercity by a single goal. Which makes a total of 12 games in a row in league competition without taking the three points.

18:54

Mario Simón’s team begins the game in sixth position with 30 points, after Barcelona B’s victory against Calahorra by 0-1.

18:51

Real Murcia receives a visit from Bilbao Athletic after two straight games without scoring: against Amorebieta (0-0) and against Eldense (1-0). The grana team seeks its first victory in 2023.

18:48

On the visiting bench: Peñalver, A. Pérez, Naveira, J. Guruzeta, Quicala, Cabo, Pascual, Vélez, De Jesús and Trespalacios.

18:46

The Bilbao Athletic XI: Ispirua, Rincón, Egiluz, Mendibe, Chasco, Rego, Unai Gómez, Goti, Adu Ares, Luis Bilbai and Izeta.

18:46

On the red bench: Serna, Iván Casado, Manu Pedre, Santi Jara, Armando, Zeidane, Gallego, Pedro León. Miku, Javi Rueda, Ángel García and Botía.

18:43

This is Real Murcia’s XI this afternoon: Joao Costa, Alberto López, Alberto González, Pablo Ganet, Arnau Sola, Julio Gracia, Dani Vega, Arnau Ortiz, Loren Burón, Íñigo Piña and Galindo.

18:41

Good afternoon and welcome to the live stream of the match between Real Murcia and Bilbao Athletic corresponding to matchday 20 of Group II of the First Federation that will be played at Enrique Roca.