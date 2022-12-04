18:03

Players ready… and this starts now!

18:02

A minute of silence will be observed for the death of Dr. Vladimir, founder of Never Surrender. We respect it.

17:59

Leading players on the pitch with Second’s anthem in the background!

17:59

The protagonists are about to jump onto the pitch… good atmosphere in the stands!

17:58

You have to go back a decade to find the last official match between the two teams. It was in 2012, in El Collao, with a great 1-3 victory. That match was played by Fran Miranda (today’s starter) with Alcoyano and Pedro Sánchez Moñino, today in Alcoy but then at Real Murcia. In fact, Pedro scored 0-1.

17:57

At this time, just before the match began, Real Murcia is eighth with 19 points. The same as Amorebieta (7th) and Barça Atlétic (9th). If he wins, he would go with 22 in fourth position along with Osasuna Promises and Nástic de Tarragona.

Alcoyano is sixth with 21, and if they win they will be third, beating Real Sociedad B by one point.

17:54

Simón comes out with everything, betting on the mobility of a Dani Vega who will play hyper-motivated against his former team. It will also be a special duel for Lillo and Pedro Sánchez, former pepper makers now in Alcoyano.

The Venezuelan Miku was also in Alcoy, but today he will not be from the game with the pepper jacket.

17:53

Real Murcia will come out with Miguel Serna, Alberto López, Alberto González, Íñigo Piña, Arnau Solà, Julio Gracia, Ale Galindo, Pablo Ganet, Pedro León, Loren Burón and Dani Vega.

17:53

And now we go with Mario Simón’s eleven!

17:52

Finally, both the full-back Soler and the former UCAM Sergio Moyita, who did not play last week and were doubtful, have entered the call. The coach from Alicante bets on Raúl Alcaina together with Rubio in the lead. He kept an eye on Alcaina, who has scored 5 goals and is the top scorer for the El Collao team.

17:51

We start with the visiting team, CD Alcoyano. Vicente Parras will put the following team on the pitch: Miguel Bañuz, Lillo Castellano, Álvaro Vega, Raúl Valls, Varela, Juanan, Fran Miranda, Koke Sáiz, Armental, Rubio and Raúl Alcaina. A 4-4-2 faithful to the style of Parras, which will have Tomaz (ps), Primi, Soler, Agüero, Moyita, Pedro Sánchez, Revert, Montava and Conejero on the bench.

17:49

For its part, CD Alcoyano arrives with the casualties of Imanol, Carbonell and Raúl. Let’s count the eleven!

17:49

Real Murcia has the casualties of Mario Sánchez and Miku Fedor. Javi Rueda enters the call and Mario Simón does not include anyone from the subsidiary to complete the list. Yes, both Antonio Gallego and Joao Costa are there, the two goalkeepers.

17:48

Today, both in the print and digital editions, we told you the preview of the crash. We leave it here again:

Fire test for the front grana Real Murcia receives Alcoyano today with the desire to repeat the good game they showed against Logroñés to get back into playoff positions

17:46

A week marked by the General Shareholders’ Meeting, which we will tell you about in another minute by minute here:

17:45

In the purest school style we are already finishing the first quarter, and it is time to take evaluations. Real Murcia is seventh with 19 points, two less than its rival today: an Alcoyano team that broke a streak of several games without winning last week and is sixth with 21 points.

17:44

Little more than fifteen minutes for the clash to start in a day that, a few minutes ago, began with the inauguration of Avenida Afición del Real Murcia, (the avenue that runs in front of the stadium). Big football day on this Sunday afternoon!

17:44

Good afternoon already in December! Welcome to this live in La Verdad of the match between Real Murcia and CD Alcoyano at the Enrique Roca Stadium!