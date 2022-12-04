19:14

Min. 53 – TO THE STICK THE REAL MURCIA! TO THE WOOD PABLO GANET! Real Murcia recovered, picked up Pedro León and left it at the front of the area alone for Pablo Ganet who hits dry from below and crashes into the post to the right of Miguel Bañuz.

19:12

Min. 52 – MIGUEL BAÑUZ TO CORNER! Good opening by Ganet for Dani Vega, who cuts to the inside after Alberto López gave it to him, and the hard shot with his left foot takes him out from under Bañuz.

19:11

Min. 51 – Yellow card for Julio Gracia for the tarascada on Rubén Rubio.

19:09

Min. 49 – Fran Miranda’s header was out! Varela put it on but the captain’s shot goes wide. First half-serious warning from Alcoyano.

19:09

Min. 47 – Bad clearance by Galindo, Solà arrives forced to put her back and Serna comes out to send her to a corner.

19:07

Min. 47 – Foul on Loren Burón, made by Lillo. He should have given him a yellow card, but the referee forgives him. He threw the pipe at him and Lillo obstructed him.

19:06

Min. 46 – Well, 40 seconds have been enough for Cristian Fernández “Agüero” to take the yellow card. The thing promises.

19:05

We are back at Enrique Roca in Murcia!

There are changes. At Alcoyano, Cristian “Agüero” enters, Koke Sáiz leaves.

18:51

Things as they are: Real Murcia deserved to go ahead at half-time. It arrived late, too much, but it is already 1-0 in the electronic. One of the best first parts of Real Murcia in the league, without a doubt. Absolute dominance of chances and ball over an Alcoyano that has bailed out water.

18:50

Pablo Ganet threw himself into the midfield to sweep and steal the ball, he did it perfectly. He gave up for Dani Vega, Pedro León was offered to him on the left. He decides to shoot from the front with a parable and hits from above close to the post against his former team, 1-0 and rest at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia!

18:49

Min. 46 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM REAL MURCIA! DANI VEGA’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!

18:48

Min. 44 – Another hanging ball that now, calmly, Miguel Bañuz catches.

18:48

Min. 44 – BAÑUZ AGAIN! HE TAKES IT OUT OF PEDRO LEÓN AT POINT! And Dani Vega’s later shot goes to a corner.

18:47

Min. 43 – Triangulation again of the set of Mario Simón. Pedro León searched in depth for Arnau Solà, who put her behind but there was no one.

18:46

Min. 42 – Good race by Alberto López, who puts it level but no one arrives. Koke Sáiz sends it by band.

18:43

Min. 39 – Out Loren Burón! Another good play by the center of Real Murcia, who ends up unloading Pedro León on the Andalusian. He looked for the bagel to the long stick but it goes a meter off. Koke Sáiz returned to the grass.

18:42

Min. 38 – Koke Sáiz falls to the ground, suffering from pain due to, it seems, muscle overload. He’s going to be treated by the physio, presumably he’ll be back on the pitch.

18:39

Min. 35 – Pablo Ganet’s low shot center that goes wide and Dani Vega does not reach either.

18:38

Min. 34 – PROVIDENCIAL BAÑUZ FOR THE ALCOYANO! Career started by Loren, who leaves it for Dani Vega, cuts Lillo and puts it level in the small area. Loren himself was already waiting to push her but Miguel Bañuz jumped to the ground to catch her.

18:37

Min. 33 – Rubén Rubio arrives late and takes Alberto López ahead of him, whom he removes with his hands. There is a lack but nothing more.

18:35

Min. 32 – Arnau Solà’s ride that put her behind but Pedro León did not arrive, who was further ahead.

18:34

Min. 30 – Far free kick thrown by Varela, Miguel Serna saves it from above.

18:33

Min. 29 – Alcoyano breathes a little, who has managed to take the game more to the center of the field.

18:30

Min. 26 – Absolute domain of Real Murcia, Alcoyano does not smell it. Real Murcia has had up to three occasions to test Miguel Bañuz. Of course, in the first two the defense cleared well and in the last one Ganet’s shot was deflected to a goal kick.

18:28

Min. 24 – Yellow card for Fran Miranda for kicking Loren Burón.

18:25

Min. 21 – Gracia took it short for Pedro León, put it to second but Alberto López can’t make a hole.

18:25

Min. 21 – Long pass from Alberto López to Dani Vega that provoked the corner.

18:23

Min. 18 – WHAT LOREN BURÓN JUST FORGIVENESS! Long pass from Miguel Serna to Pedro León, in the style of the captain’s goal in Lezama. The same puncture, wonderfully, puts the pass of death behind for the arrival from behind the Andalusian who sends her to heaven. Sorry Murcia 1-0, it was very clear!

18:21

Min. 17 – New triangulation of the granas. Alberto López with Ganet, but the pass from the Equatoguinean international looking for Dani Vega was cleared by Raúl Valls.

18:20

Min. 17 – Alberto López up! Good move again by Loren, who caracoles and ends up hanging it for Dani Vega. The “17” grana falls and the winger hits him hard but high. The referee warns Vega not to try to deceive him or to throw himself blatantly.

18:17

Min. 14 – Loren has now been tested! The left foot went wide, it came forced after an individual play.

18:16

Min. 12 – UYYYYYYY ALE GALINDO! Solà put it flat, cleared the rear of Alcoyano, fell to Ale Galindo who hit him hard dribbling and finally Miguel Bañuz took control of the ball in two stages.

18:13

Min. 8 – Another ball hung by Real Murcia, but the visiting defense continues authoritative. The grana team is dominating the ball and being brave from practically minute one.

18:11

Min. 7 – Murcia’s first white! Ball hanging from the left, Bañuz goes wrong, Pedro León tries to hang it first but Álvaro Vega takes it out with a header.

18:10

Min. 6 – Íñigo Piña cleared and the ball hit Rubén Rubio in the face. He stays on the ground, but little by little he has been recovering. All right.

18:09

Min. 4 – Pedro León put it short for Julio, hung it up and ended up finishing off with a header in the second Loren Burón. Clear again the blue and white defense in front of the small area. Murcia continues to squeeze.

18:08

Min. 3 – Pedro León hung it up, the visiting defense cleared it. Then Julio Gracia tried it and Álvaro Vega ended up taking it out before it reached Arnau Solà. Corner!

18:05

Min. 2 – Real Murcia tries to overturn the game on the left, especially active Loren Burón.

18:03

Players ready… and this starts now!

18:02

A minute of silence will be observed for the death of Dr. Vladimir, founder of Never Surrender. We respect it.

17:59

Leading players on the pitch with Second’s anthem in the background!

17:59

The protagonists are about to jump onto the pitch… good atmosphere in the stands!

17:58

You have to go back a decade to find the last official match between the two teams. It was in 2012, in El Collao, with a great 1-3 victory. That match was played by Fran Miranda (today’s starter) with Alcoyano and Pedro Sánchez Moñino, today in Alcoy but then at Real Murcia. In fact, Pedro scored 0-1.

17:57

At this time, just before the match began, Real Murcia is eighth with 19 points. The same as Amorebieta (7th) and Barça Atlétic (9th). If he wins, he would go with 22 in fourth position along with Osasuna Promises and Nástic de Tarragona.

Alcoyano is sixth with 21, and if they win they will be third, beating Real Sociedad B by one point.

17:54

Simón comes out with everything, betting on the mobility of a Dani Vega who will play hyper-motivated against his former team. It will also be a special duel for Lillo and Pedro Sánchez, former pepper makers now in Alcoyano.

The Venezuelan Miku was also in Alcoy, but today he will not be from the game with the pepper jacket.

17:53

Real Murcia will come out with Miguel Serna, Alberto López, Alberto González, Íñigo Piña, Arnau Solà, Julio Gracia, Ale Galindo, Pablo Ganet, Pedro León, Loren Burón and Dani Vega.

17:53

And now we go with Mario Simón’s eleven!

17:52

Finally, both the full-back Soler and the former UCAM Sergio Moyita, who did not play last week and were doubtful, have entered the call. The coach from Alicante bets on Raúl Alcaina together with Rubio in the lead. He kept an eye on Alcaina, who has scored 5 goals and is the top scorer for the El Collao team.

17:51

We start with the visiting team, CD Alcoyano. Vicente Parras will put the following team on the pitch: Miguel Bañuz, Lillo Castellano, Álvaro Vega, Raúl Valls, Varela, Juanan, Fran Miranda, Koke Sáiz, Armental, Rubio and Raúl Alcaina. A 4-4-2 faithful to the style of Parras, which will have Tomaz (ps), Primi, Soler, Agüero, Moyita, Pedro Sánchez, Revert, Montava and Conejero on the bench.

17:49

For its part, CD Alcoyano arrives with the casualties of Imanol, Carbonell and Raúl. Let’s count the eleven!