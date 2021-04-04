14:14

Another assist from Avramovic going all the way down for Brown. 75-85, 45 seconds

14:13

Taylor’s basket, but Brown scores a triple to stretch the confirmation of victory a little more. 73-85, less than two minutes

14:12

Free throws for Jackson. Failing many the Students. Just put one in. 70-83 at 2:14 left

14:12

Tremendous Jordan Davis. 69-83 at 2:30 from the end

14:10

Avramovic counterattack for Djurisic’s basket. The game is too fast now, benefiting Estudiantes. Sito’s timeout less than three minutes from the end. 69-81

14:09

Good game between small and large for Arteaga’s basket after Roberson’s pass. 67-79 in less than four minutes. Davis basket! 67-81

14:06

I have missed a basket from Estudiantes, but there is now from Davis. 65-79, 5:50 to go

14:03

Time out at 6:39 left. 63-77

14:02

Jackson scores two points from the free throw. 63-77, 6:55 to go

14:01

Bellas’ trippy after blocking and the maximum advantage of +16 returns! 61-77, 7 ‘from the end

13:59

Free throws for Arteaga, who scores both. 61-74, 8:10 to go

13:58

Davis triple! 59-74 after a minute and a half of the last quarter

13:58

Arteaga after offensive rebound. 59-71

13:58

Beautiful basket from Radovic, but at the same time there is a lack of Cate. The basket is worth. 57-71 after one minute in the last quarter

13:57

Free throws for Jackson. One of two. 57-69

13:54

END of the third quarter | Movistar Students 56-69 UCAM Murcia

13:52

Great Bellas attacking to then assist Webb III ahead. Hook after Arteaga. 56-69 and Sito time-out to play the remaining 9 seconds of the third period

13:51

Free now for Brown. Fail and put. 54-67, 44 seconds of third quarter left

13:50

Vicedo’s free kicks. Inside. 53-67. 1:13 to end the third quarter

13:49

Triple Fine! 51-65 … and mate from Webb III! Long bounce and dunk from far away. 51-67

13:48

Misguided moment of the game. Avramovic on the counterattack. 51-62 at 2:05 to finish the third quarter

13:46

Bad defense of UCAM doing help from the strong side. That is always triple inside. Three from Vicedo. 49-62. Less than four minutes to finish the third quarter

13:44

Put in the additional Davis. 46-62 at 4:53 to finish the third quarter

13:42

Tremendous past hoop with a foul by Davis. What an athlete. Great game of this player. Before the extra there is time-out. 46-61

13:41

Avramovic triple. The Students is still there. 46-57 just over five minutes from the end of the third quarter. Davis fast basket. 46-59

13:40

Good basket from Rojas from middle distance, maximum advantage, but later Delgado scores. Fourth foul now by Taylor, the risk of leaving him on the track with three just started the second half. 43-57

13:38

Good penetration from Taylor. 41-53. Counterattack after Davis, who misses, but Webb III sweeps inside. 41-55. Less than seven minutes to finish the third quarter

13:37

What is more silly missing from Webb III. The fumble fell to Brown under the basket and from behind Webb III reached in a VERY innocent hand. Additional failure. 41-51

13:36

Well triple fast from Webb III! Delgado scores later. 39-51 after just over two minutes

13:36

Silly loss of Webb III and counterattack again by the locals that ends in Brown’s mate. Watch out. 37-48

13:35

Student counterattack ended by Vicedo. 35-48

13:34

Follow the game and UCAM is still launched. Taylor Triple! Basket of those that give morale. Failure, offensive rebound and new opportunity. Inside. Maximum advantage. 33-48

13:18

REST | Movistar Students 33-45 UCAM Murcia

13:18

Tremendous offensive display of Davis first and Cate later, who came from the trailer, to try to pound on the horn and receive a foul. Free throws that he hits and misses. Maximum advantage returns. 33-45

13:16

Free throws for Barea six seconds from the end of the second quarter. Fail and put. 33-44

1:15 pm

Terrific Bellas finding the center lane. 32-44, maximum advantage 16 seconds before the break

1:15 pm

Cate’s great 2 + 1 on Arteaga, who had totally forgotten about Romanian when she went to do a help on Rojas. Very bad defense. Cate’s add-on goes inside. 32-42 45 seconds before the end of the first half

13:13

Free for Radovic, Students in bonus. In and out. 32-39, 1:39 for the break

13:10

Student counterattack and Jackson’s basket. 32-38. Sito’s timeout. 2:05 for the break

13:09

Return pass from Arteaga to Avramovic and 30-38

13:09

Triple on Strawberry’s counterattack that does not go, but Lima slaps inside jumping very high. 28-38, just over two and a half minutes for the intermission

13:07

Bad fortune for UCAM in several consecutive plays. Roberson free throws after a difficult defense well made by Davis on counterattack, but lack of Taylor. Shots inside. 28-36 at 4:05 of the break

13:03

Lima’s long defensive rebound for the counterattack that Davis gives up to Strawberry. Maximum advantage. 26-36 just over five minutes before the break. Cuspinera asks for time out

13:01

Radovic’s precious bomb, the +8 returns. 26-34

13:00

And one! Davis’ 2 + 1 on penetration, finding Jackson’s fault. Put the free one. 26-32, 6:55 for the break

12:59

Technique to Roberson for calling a foul. Taylor hits the free throw. 26-29 at 7:09 of the break

12:58

Second triple followed by Roberson. 26-28

12:56

Radovic triple! 20-28 after the minute of the second quarter … but immediate response with the same Roberson coin. 23-28

12:55

Jackson comes into the game and scores too easy a suspension. 20-25

12:51

END of the first quarter | Movistar Students 18-25 UCAM Murcia