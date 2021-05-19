19:09
One of two for Cate from the line. 33-24
19:07
2 + 1 by Czerapowicz at the limit of possession, but the free kick fails. 33-23 at 3:40 of the break
19:06
Great long pass from Frankamp for Vasileiadis counterattack solving to the past hoop in foreshortening. 31-23
19:06
Free kicks inside Ozmizrak that go inside. 31-21 at 4:43 of the break
19:05
Triplazo! Vasileadis triplazo after a boat in a cross exit and with the defender on top. 29-21
19:04
Right under Davis’ nose, Robertson’s basket. 29-18 already on the scoreboard 5 ‘from the break. Only two points from UCAM in five minutes
19:02
Tremendous struggle for DiLeo to touch a fumble and give UCAM an extra possession for Frankamp’s basket. The first of the second quarter. 27-18 with just over six minutes to break
19:00
One of two in free practice for Birutis. 27-16
18:58
Time out at 7:40 am from half time. UCAM still does not score and on the return there will be free throws for Birutis
18:55
Birutis again, now in pick and roll and putting the first advantage of ten points. 26-16 after a minute and a half of a second quarter
18:54
Birutis basket to open the second quarter. 24-16
18:50
END of the first quarter | Monbus Obradoiro 22-16 UCAM Murcia
18:49
Two free by Oliver after a normal foul seen in review and a very fast basket after Radovic. Last minute. 22-16
18:44
Free throws for Enoch. Sito has had enough with Cate’s defense and introduces Radovic as ‘5’. Put both of them in. 20-14 at 1:27 to finish the first quarter
18:43
Heist of Webb III in the front line and counterattack by himself that ends with class. 18-14 at 1:40 to finish the first quarter
18:41
Robertson’s trippy just after missing a triple. 18-12 3 ‘from the end of the first quarter
18:40
Another now from Ozmizrak with some fortune. Frankamp basket in two-point suspension, beautiful. 15-12 4 ‘to finish the first quarter
18:39
Enoch wasn’t always going to miss if Cate defends him under the basket. Triple. 13-10
18:38
Very good Cate solving Robertson in the mismatch and also Enoch. 10-10 5 ‘from the end of the first quarter
18:37
Another triple from Frankamp! Be careful there. 10-8
18:37
UCAM is still committed to the triple and this time Frankamp scores it. The team’s first basket in more than three minutes, but Enoch responds immediately. 10-5 to 6 ‘from the end of the first quarter
18:36
8-2 after semi-hook with Enoch’s left over Cate, who was gaining ground with the posting
18:35
Czerapowicz makes it 6-2 after penetration against Rojas. Two triples in a row missed by UCAM, which continues to err
18:34
You can Ozmizrak with Frankamp and they are two more. 4-2
18:33
Cate’s little hook on Enoch’s mark. 2-2
18:33
The first basket is for the Obradoiro by Robertson, in the second chance. 2-0
18:32
Ball in the air!
18:32
Well, since we are here, then come on, to the mess
