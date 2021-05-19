19:09

One of two for Cate from the line. 33-24

19:07

2 + 1 by Czerapowicz at the limit of possession, but the free kick fails. 33-23 at 3:40 of the break

19:06

Great long pass from Frankamp for Vasileiadis counterattack solving to the past hoop in foreshortening. 31-23

19:06

Free kicks inside Ozmizrak that go inside. 31-21 at 4:43 of the break

19:05

Triplazo! Vasileadis triplazo after a boat in a cross exit and with the defender on top. 29-21

19:04

Right under Davis’ nose, Robertson’s basket. 29-18 already on the scoreboard 5 ‘from the break. Only two points from UCAM in five minutes

19:02

Tremendous struggle for DiLeo to touch a fumble and give UCAM an extra possession for Frankamp’s basket. The first of the second quarter. 27-18 with just over six minutes to break

19:00

One of two in free practice for Birutis. 27-16

18:58

Time out at 7:40 am from half time. UCAM still does not score and on the return there will be free throws for Birutis

18:55

Birutis again, now in pick and roll and putting the first advantage of ten points. 26-16 after a minute and a half of a second quarter

18:54

Birutis basket to open the second quarter. 24-16

18:50

END of the first quarter | Monbus Obradoiro 22-16 UCAM Murcia

18:49

Two free by Oliver after a normal foul seen in review and a very fast basket after Radovic. Last minute. 22-16

18:44

Free throws for Enoch. Sito has had enough with Cate’s defense and introduces Radovic as ‘5’. Put both of them in. 20-14 at 1:27 to finish the first quarter

18:43

Heist of Webb III in the front line and counterattack by himself that ends with class. 18-14 at 1:40 to finish the first quarter

18:41

Robertson’s trippy just after missing a triple. 18-12 3 ‘from the end of the first quarter

18:40

Another now from Ozmizrak with some fortune. Frankamp basket in two-point suspension, beautiful. 15-12 4 ‘to finish the first quarter

18:39

Enoch wasn’t always going to miss if Cate defends him under the basket. Triple. 13-10

18:38

Very good Cate solving Robertson in the mismatch and also Enoch. 10-10 5 ‘from the end of the first quarter

18:37

Another triple from Frankamp! Be careful there. 10-8

18:37

UCAM is still committed to the triple and this time Frankamp scores it. The team’s first basket in more than three minutes, but Enoch responds immediately. 10-5 to 6 ‘from the end of the first quarter

18:36

8-2 after semi-hook with Enoch’s left over Cate, who was gaining ground with the posting

18:35

Czerapowicz makes it 6-2 after penetration against Rojas. Two triples in a row missed by UCAM, which continues to err

18:34

You can Ozmizrak with Frankamp and they are two more. 4-2

18:33

Cate’s little hook on Enoch’s mark. 2-2

18:33

The first basket is for the Obradoiro by Robertson, in the second chance. 2-0

18:32

Ball in the air!

18:32

Well, since we are here, then come on, to the mess