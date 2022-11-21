22:47
Seven minutes of added time.
22:47
Play for CD Mirandés that ends with an offside by Raúl in a play in which he entered the area. Min. 90′
22:45
Ortuño’s shot from the penalty spot that goes high. Min. 88′
22:44
Changes in CD Mirandés, Roberto López and Gelabert leave the field of play for Marcos Paulo and Raúl Parra. Min. 88′
22:42
Cross from the right by Pablo Vázquez who was looking to finish off Ortuño, but was canceled for offside. Min. 87′
22:40
Substitution for FC Cartagena, Delmás enters for Iván Calero. Min. 84′
22:37
Since the second goal, Cartagena has begun to display a somewhat more vertical game in search of a goal that can open the game.
22:36
We enter the last ten minutes of regulation time.
22:33
Luis Carrión brings Sangalli and Sadiku into the game for Mikel Rico and Datkovic. Min. 77′
22:32
Change at Mirandés, Raúl enters for Álex Martín. Min. 76′
22:29
The game is uphill for Efesé.
22:27
Mirandés goal. Lateral free kick that Gelabert centers and that Barbu ends up finishing off. Min. 72′
22:25
Change at Mirandés, Manu García enters for Prados. Min. 70′
22:25
Corner kick in favor of Cartagena that Datkovic sends over Herrero’s goal. Min. 69′
22:24
First changes in the party. Enter Sergio Tejera and Franchu for Borja Valle and Musto. Min. 69′
22:21
Ball hung by De Blasis, who was in danger, but which the referee canceled for offside. Min. 65′
22:15
There has been some stir in the green. The referee shows him the red one and then rectifies and takes the yellow one out of the player.
22:13
Goal by Roberto López, the CD Mirandés player converts the penalty with a shot to the left of Escandell, who remains petrified.
22:13
The referee has decreed a penalty for Jairo’s stomp.
22:12
The referee takes Jairo’s card, the player is left with only one yellow.
22:11
Red card for Jairo, FC Cartagena is left with ten players. The player steps on Salinas after hitting the ball. Min. 55′
22:10
The VAR reviews a possible red card for Jairo for stepping on Salinas.
22:09
The ball from the corner couldn’t find a striker and Cartagena took the opportunity to mount the counterattack. Min. 52′
22:08
Corner kick for Mirandés who clears the visiting defense along the end line. Min. 52′
22:05
Efesé has come out better in this second half, they are more active.
22:05
Lateral free kick that De Blasis centers and ends up clearing the local defense. Min. 48′
22:02
There are no changes in the teams, the 22 that started the game leave.
22:01
The second part begins.
21:47
FC Cartagena had a hard time warming up in the first minutes, but since then, the game has been a fight between both teams to keep the ball with long possessions.
21:46
There is no added time. End of the first part.
21:44
Distant shot from Gelabert that Escandell stops. Min. 44′
9:40 p.m.
Cartagena is gaining weight in these last minutes and is dominating in the final stretch of the first half.
9:40 p.m.
Another corner kick in favor of Efesé who takes a short shot and ends with a shot from De Blasis that goes far from the goal. Min. 40′
21:39
Corner kick from FC Cartagena that ends up clearing the local defense. Min. 39′
21:39
Another shot from FC Cartagena, a free kick from almost midfield, which Datkovic finishes off with an acrobatic shot. Min. 39′
21:36
Soft shot from Gelabert that Escandell catches without difficulty. The Mirandés player made a forced shot from the crescent of the area. Min. 35′
9:35 p.m.
De Blasis’s lateral center that can’t find a finisher. Min. 35′
9:35 p.m.
Foul in favor of FC Cartagena due to a tackle from Prados on De Blasis.
21:33
Yellow card for Musto for a tackle on Prados. Min. 32′
21:31
In the first half hour of the game, the game enters a phase in which it is played mainly in the center of the field.
21:28
Dangerous free kick for Mirandés, which Gelabert transforms with a lateral center that does not find any local player. Min.28′
21:27
Pinchi’s theft in the three-quarter zone, which Roberto López takes advantage of to take a long shot that goes over Aarón Escandell’s goal. Min. 27′
21:24
Escandell’s mistake, who was looking for De Blasis to get the ball out, but ended up coming out of the bottom line. Min. 23′
21:23
The game is getting even, Mirandés also seeks control of the ball, so both teams intersperse long possessions.
21:20
Yellow card for Oriol Rey for faking a fall inside the area, which would have meant a penalty. Pablo Vázquez makes a tackle, in which he does not touch the striker. Min. 20′
21:19
Another arrival by Jairo down the left wing, which he crosses to the far post and ends up catching the ball by Herrero. Min. 18′
21:17
Efesé looks for possession and is already gaining weight in the game by controlling the ball. Min. 17′
21:14
Dangerous play by FC Cartagena. Arrival on the left wing of Jairo, who centers a ball that gets poisoned and Alfonso Herrero has to take out with his fist. Min. 14′
21:13
Joseba Etxeberría’s team moves the ball looking to overcome Cartagena’s first line of pressure. Min. 12′
21:11
Mirandés dominates the ball in the first minutes of the match, the locals have already been in Escandell’s goal several times.
