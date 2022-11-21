22:47

Seven minutes of added time.

22:47

Play for CD Mirandés that ends with an offside by Raúl in a play in which he entered the area. Min. 90′

22:45

Ortuño’s shot from the penalty spot that goes high. Min. 88′

22:44

Changes in CD Mirandés, Roberto López and Gelabert leave the field of play for Marcos Paulo and Raúl Parra. Min. 88′

22:42

Cross from the right by Pablo Vázquez who was looking to finish off Ortuño, but was canceled for offside. Min. 87′

22:40

Substitution for FC Cartagena, Delmás enters for Iván Calero. Min. 84′

22:37

Since the second goal, Cartagena has begun to display a somewhat more vertical game in search of a goal that can open the game.

22:36

We enter the last ten minutes of regulation time.

22:33

Luis Carrión brings Sangalli and Sadiku into the game for Mikel Rico and Datkovic. Min. 77′

22:32

Change at Mirandés, Raúl enters for Álex Martín. Min. 76′

22:29

The game is uphill for Efesé.

22:27

Mirandés goal. Lateral free kick that Gelabert centers and that Barbu ends up finishing off. Min. 72′

22:25

Change at Mirandés, Manu García enters for Prados. Min. 70′

22:25

Corner kick in favor of Cartagena that Datkovic sends over Herrero’s goal. Min. 69′

22:24

First changes in the party. Enter Sergio Tejera and Franchu for Borja Valle and Musto. Min. 69′

22:21

Ball hung by De Blasis, who was in danger, but which the referee canceled for offside. Min. 65′

22:15

There has been some stir in the green. The referee shows him the red one and then rectifies and takes the yellow one out of the player.

22:13

Goal by Roberto López, the CD Mirandés player converts the penalty with a shot to the left of Escandell, who remains petrified.

22:13

The referee has decreed a penalty for Jairo’s stomp.

22:12

The referee takes Jairo’s card, the player is left with only one yellow.

22:11

Red card for Jairo, FC Cartagena is left with ten players. The player steps on Salinas after hitting the ball. Min. 55′

22:10

The VAR reviews a possible red card for Jairo for stepping on Salinas.

22:09

The ball from the corner couldn’t find a striker and Cartagena took the opportunity to mount the counterattack. Min. 52′

22:08

Corner kick for Mirandés who clears the visiting defense along the end line. Min. 52′

22:05

Efesé has come out better in this second half, they are more active.

22:05

Lateral free kick that De Blasis centers and ends up clearing the local defense. Min. 48′

22:02

There are no changes in the teams, the 22 that started the game leave.

22:01

The second part begins.

21:47

FC Cartagena had a hard time warming up in the first minutes, but since then, the game has been a fight between both teams to keep the ball with long possessions.

21:46

There is no added time. End of the first part.

21:44

Distant shot from Gelabert that Escandell stops. Min. 44′

9:40 p.m.

Cartagena is gaining weight in these last minutes and is dominating in the final stretch of the first half.

9:40 p.m.

Another corner kick in favor of Efesé who takes a short shot and ends with a shot from De Blasis that goes far from the goal. Min. 40′

21:39

Corner kick from FC Cartagena that ends up clearing the local defense. Min. 39′

21:39

Another shot from FC Cartagena, a free kick from almost midfield, which Datkovic finishes off with an acrobatic shot. Min. 39′

21:36

Soft shot from Gelabert that Escandell catches without difficulty. The Mirandés player made a forced shot from the crescent of the area. Min. 35′

9:35 p.m.

De Blasis’s lateral center that can’t find a finisher. Min. 35′

9:35 p.m.

Foul in favor of FC Cartagena due to a tackle from Prados on De Blasis.

21:33

Yellow card for Musto for a tackle on Prados. Min. 32′

21:31

In the first half hour of the game, the game enters a phase in which it is played mainly in the center of the field.

21:28

Dangerous free kick for Mirandés, which Gelabert transforms with a lateral center that does not find any local player. Min.28′

21:27

Pinchi’s theft in the three-quarter zone, which Roberto López takes advantage of to take a long shot that goes over Aarón Escandell’s goal. Min. 27′

21:24

Escandell’s mistake, who was looking for De Blasis to get the ball out, but ended up coming out of the bottom line. Min. 23′

21:23

The game is getting even, Mirandés also seeks control of the ball, so both teams intersperse long possessions.

21:20

Yellow card for Oriol Rey for faking a fall inside the area, which would have meant a penalty. Pablo Vázquez makes a tackle, in which he does not touch the striker. Min. 20′

21:19

Another arrival by Jairo down the left wing, which he crosses to the far post and ends up catching the ball by Herrero. Min. 18′

21:17

Efesé looks for possession and is already gaining weight in the game by controlling the ball. Min. 17′

21:14

Dangerous play by FC Cartagena. Arrival on the left wing of Jairo, who centers a ball that gets poisoned and Alfonso Herrero has to take out with his fist. Min. 14′

21:13

Joseba Etxeberría’s team moves the ball looking to overcome Cartagena’s first line of pressure. Min. 12′

21:11

Mirandés dominates the ball in the first minutes of the match, the locals have already been in Escandell’s goal several times.