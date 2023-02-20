The deputies supported the bill on the abolition of direct elections of the mayor in Novosbirsk

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Novosibirsk Region in two readings supported the bill on the abolition of the mayoral elections in Novosibirsk and the science city of Koltsovo. This is reported TASS on Monday, February 20th.

It is specified that 50 deputies in the Russian city supported this decision, and 13 were against it. The initiative to abolish direct elections was made by the Public Chamber represented by its leader Galina Gridneva. She also heads the Center for Assessment and Development of Management Competences, controlled by the regional government.

According to the draft law, in Novosibirsk and Koltsovo city heads will be appointed from among the candidates proposed by the competition commission, transmits portal NGS.RU.

The last mayoral election in Novosibirsk took place in 2019. Now the head of the city is the communist Anatoly Lokot.

In December 2022, the Tomsk City Council adopted amendments to the city charter by a majority of votes, abolishing the direct election of the mayor. Then 25 parliamentarians voted for the amendments to the charter of Tomsk, four voted against, and three more abstained.