: The searches are still underway at the Ministry of Health. For Edouard Philippe, they took place at his home and at the town hall of Le Havre. The home of Sibeth Ndiaye, a former government spokesperson, was also searched, franceinfo learned from a source close to the case.

: The deputy (LR) Jean-Luc Reitzer, contaminated by the coronavirus and placed in intensive care for four weeks, said he was “in shock” when he learned of the searches of several members and former members of the government this morning. “We learned, every week, every month”, he estimated on BFMTV.

: On Twitter, lawyer Thibault de Montbrial is surprised at the date of these searches, carried out the day after the announcements by Emmanuel Macron and in full management of the second wave of coronavirus.

: The first hearings were scheduled in September as part of this open judicial investigation for “abstention from fighting a disaster”. “The rigorous assessment of the facts by the Court of Justice of the Republic gives hope to my clients to see the members of the government condemned who committed criminal errors in the management of the crisis.“, commented on franceinfo Yassine Bouzrou, lawyer for the Vigi police union and the children of a man who died as a result of Covid-19, whose complaints were deemed admissible.

: Searches also took place at the home of the former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and the former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, franceinfo learned from corroborating sources. # COVID_19

: These searches took place this morning at the homes and offices of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran as well as at the Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon. The latter had canceled his participation in the morning of RMC / BFMTV. These operations took place “without difficulty”, the health ministry said in a statement.

: Some 90 complaints had been filed against members of the government, calling into question their management of the epidemic in France. But only nine complaints had been deemed admissible.

: These searches are part of the judicial investigation opened in early July after several complaints against former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn and his successor Olivier Véran, for their management of the crisis health related to Covid-19.

: Searches were carried out at Olivier Véran and two other officials as part of the investigation into the criticized management of the coronavirus crisis in France, indicates the Ministry of Health.