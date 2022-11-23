15:32

It is: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Rodrigo, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Ferran, Asensio and Dani Olmo.

15:46

In the other group game, Japan has just scored the second goal. What does it mean? That goes back to Germany. There are six minutes left, and Germany loses to Japan (1-2)

Good afternoon, the choice of Rodri as a central defender indicates that Luis Enrique does not fully trust his central defenders, no matter how much he has publicly stated the contrary. In attack Spain begins with the bet on the false ‘9’, either due to the good performance of the Real Madrid player or due to Morata’s health problems during the first days in Qatar

15:36

The Spanish soccer players, still in suits, jump onto the field to have their first contact with the grass. The music thunders in the stadium with a spectacular play of lights, reports ivan orio

3:35 p.m.

Surprise in Luis Enrique’s lineup for the opening match against Costa Rica. To begin with, he puts Rodrigo as a central midfielder, and sacrifices his hitherto immovable Éric. And the same happens at the point of attack, where he bets on Marco Asensio and leaves his favorite soldier Morata on the bench. We do not know if it is due to colds or physical problems, but Spain comes out with touch-ups against the ‘ticos’.

we start

Eric García is left out, therefore, and Morata is not on top either

15:31

And we already have eleven from Spain!!! We have!!

15:31

The first eleven of a team in the World Cup always generates controversy, but let’s not get into trouble. The level among the internationals is similar, without big stars, and the key is the collective. Ticos must be beaten always and everywhere. But this is football and Argentina’s precedent encourages them to go out as if Costa Rica were the world champion. See also Spain relaxes immigration rules due to lack of labor

15:2815:27

15:20

What will the lineup be? Simón will be in the goal, and in defense, as a center back, Laporte. There are a number of doubts… Will Eric García or Rodri play in the center of the rear? And up? Morata, Olmo…? Soon, we will know.

15:09

Our partner is already in the stadium ivan orio. That informs us of two aspects.

On the one hand, that the King will be at the Al Thumama Stadium in Spain’s debut in the World Cup.

And that La Roja is already in the stadium. “The national team’s bus arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium a few minutes ago. The retreat for the national team’s debut in the World Cup is already underway,” he tells us.

15:09