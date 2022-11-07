21:05

Iván Calero falls to the grass in a collision with Zé Carlos, the player takes a few seconds to get up from the green, but the game continues. Min 5′

21:04

Zé Ricardo’s shot cleared by Escandell. The shot had intention, but the goalkeeper manages to get away from the ball.

21:02

First ball for Hernán Pérez’s players, who are looking for an offense down the right wing. Min 1′

9:00 pm

Roll the ball on the green of Anxo Carro and the match begins.

20:59

In the case of FC Cartagena, the drawing that Luis Carrión will propose will be closer to 4-2-3-1, with Ortuño as an offensive reference.

20:58

CD Lugo will surely display a 4-4-2 on the green.

20:57

The players come out of the locker room tunnel.

20:56

CD Lugo starts the game in 19th position. With 13 points, the locals have gone two games without a win, the last against CD Burgos (2-0). Of the 14 matches played this season in the Second Division, they have only managed to win 3. Some results that drag them to the relegation places, from which they can leave if they win.

20:55

FC Cartagena has 24 points. With seven wins this season, they start the sixth game, in promotion playoff position. A defeat would also keep Luis Carrión’s team among the top six in the category, which if they win could climb a few positions in the table.

20:53

FC Cartagena looks for its first victory in Galician lands. Of the 18 games he has played there, he has not won on any occasion.

20:48

On the local bench: Patrick Sequeira, Juanpe, J. Señé, Baena, Lebedenko, Julen, Ces Cotos, Idrissa, Jesús Fernández and Leandro.

20:48

This is the XI of CD Lugo presented by Hernán Pérez: Óscar, Zé Ricardo, Neyder, Alberto, Loureiro; Marc Carbo, Clavería; Sebas Moyano, The Do. Chris Ramos and Cuellar.

20:44

On the Albinegro bench: Marc Martínez, Jaime, Borja Valle, Arribas, Sanghyeok, Sangalli, Armando Sadiku, Tejera, Jansson, Farru, Neskes and Carlos Sánchez.

20:43

The XI of FC Cartagena: Aarón Escandell; Datkovic, Pablo Vázquez, Alcalá, Iván Calero; Musto, Mikel Rico; Jairo, De Blasis, Feuillassier and Ortuño.

20:43

We already have the team lineups!

20:39

Good evening and welcome to the Second Division Matchday 15 match between CD Lugo and FC Cartagena at Anxo Carro.