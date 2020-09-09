The direct line with Russian President Vladimir Putin in its conventional format has been canceled this yr, however a few of its components are deliberate to be included in a big press convention of the pinnacle of state in December 2020. This was acknowledged by the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reviews TASS…

As Peskov defined, because of the situations prevailing this yr, Vladimir Putin “has been holding a direct line for the previous few months,” so it might be “redundant” to carry the occasion in its conventional format.

The Kremlin spokesman added that they are going to attempt to add components of a direct line to the December press convention, which might permit the pinnacle of state “to obtain suggestions from residents from totally different areas.”

Beforehand, Peskov stated {that a} direct line with the president this yr will happen after July 1, and the precise date might be introduced later.

The final time Putin spoke with the Russians on this format was final June. Then the seventeenth direct line with Vladimir Putin befell. It lasted over 4 hours and was watched by over 26 million folks. The longest straight line lasted in 2013 – 4 hours and 47 minutes.