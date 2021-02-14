17:49
Rest. Linares 0-0 Real Murcia. A first time is over to forget about the paprika set. A true miracle for Adrián Hernández’s team that the game continues to be a zero draw. Adán Gurdiel was expelled in the 23rd minute and the Murcians are with one less man
17:44
Now Fran Lara shoots after a cross from Toni García and the ball goes to the goal kick
17:42
Linares put one ball after another into the area and the pimentoneros escape as best they can. They are finishing almost everything
17:39
What happens to the grana team? Champagne misses the ball and kicks it into the air. Luckily the ball did not go to goal because it could be a goal
17:35
Real Murcia are now trying to touch the ball a bit, almost for the first time so far this game
17:31
There is also a substitution in Linares. Enter Net by Dani Perejón
17:30
Change at Real Murcia. Toril is touched and Antonio López enters. The Balearic arrived very fair to today’s game and is the one sacrificed after the red
17:28
Toril has gone to the ground, but is still on the pitch
17:24
The game of the paprika set was very bad until now and on top of that it remains in numerical inferiority
17:23
The end that goes with the leg up is wrong and the red one seems fair
17:22
Red for Adrián Gurdiel. How the game is complicated for Real Murcia
17:21
Hit it Hugo Díaz! From which Murcia has gotten rid. Toni García shot and the forward touches it in the small area to send the ball to the wood
17:19
Yellow for Miller
17:18
Clear the paprika behind as can that ball
17:18
Champagne stops Fran Lara’s shot and the referee concedes another corner kick
17:18
What a ball has Verza lost inside the area and the play ends in a corner for Linares
17:14
The jienenses are more comfortable on the pitch in this first section of the game and Murcia has not just entered the game
17:11
Minute 10. Linares 0-0 Real Murcia
17:10
Murcia’s first time! Fuentes puts her back from the baseline and Gurdiel’s shot in the front is stopped by Razak
17:09
The referee whistles the foul on Champagne by Hugo Díaz and passes the danger of the paprika goal
17:07
The grana team concedes another lateral foul in a field where this type of action is very dangerous
17:06
Champagne does not come out for the ball, as Miguel Muñoz intended, and the referee ends up whistling a foul for the granas inside his own area
17:05
Side free kick that Fran Carnicer hangs and a local player hits the clouds
17:04
Long send to the area and Youness misses a ball that comes easily into Razak’s hands
17:01
José Cruz finishes off and the ball is lost over the baseline
17:01
Corner for Linares
five pm
The game begins in Linarejos!
16:59
Linares wears a blue shirt and white pants, while Real Murcia is completely red
16:57
In the end Toril has been able to arrive, who was touched, to be a starter at the top and will be accompanied by Fuentes, who will have to see if he plays in the center or on the wing
16:56
Several changes in the starting team of Adrián Hernández. The loss of Edu Luna makes him change the defense with Gurdiel on the right side, Molinero on the left and Miguel Muñoz and Álvaro Moreno as centrals. It also reinforces the medium with Youness, Abenza and Verza
16:55
Real Murcia: Champagne, Gurdiel, Miguel Muñoz, Álvaro Moreno, Molinero, Youness, Abenza, Verza, Carrillo, Fuentes and Toril
16:54
Linares: Razak, Dani Perejón, José Cruz, Josema, Dani Sánchez, Fran Lara, Rodri, Toni García, Fran Carnicer, Peque and Hugo Díaz
16:53
The players are about to hit the pitch, the game starts in less than ten minutes, and we have the lineups confirmed
16:52
The paprika set visits the leader of the category with the need to add a victory in Linarejos that puts him squarely in the fight for the first three places
16:52
Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the match between Linares Deportivo and Real Murcia corresponding to matchday 14 of Second Division B
