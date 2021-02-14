17:49

Rest. Linares 0-0 Real Murcia. A first time is over to forget about the paprika set. A true miracle for Adrián Hernández’s team that the game continues to be a zero draw. Adán Gurdiel was expelled in the 23rd minute and the Murcians are with one less man

17:44

Now Fran Lara shoots after a cross from Toni García and the ball goes to the goal kick

17:42

Linares put one ball after another into the area and the pimentoneros escape as best they can. They are finishing almost everything

17:39

What happens to the grana team? Champagne misses the ball and kicks it into the air. Luckily the ball did not go to goal because it could be a goal

17:35

Real Murcia are now trying to touch the ball a bit, almost for the first time so far this game

17:31

There is also a substitution in Linares. Enter Net by Dani Perejón

17:30

Change at Real Murcia. Toril is touched and Antonio López enters. The Balearic arrived very fair to today’s game and is the one sacrificed after the red

17:28

Toril has gone to the ground, but is still on the pitch

17:24

The game of the paprika set was very bad until now and on top of that it remains in numerical inferiority

17:23

The end that goes with the leg up is wrong and the red one seems fair

17:22

Red for Adrián Gurdiel. How the game is complicated for Real Murcia

17:21

Hit it Hugo Díaz! From which Murcia has gotten rid. Toni García shot and the forward touches it in the small area to send the ball to the wood

17:19

Yellow for Miller

17:18

Clear the paprika behind as can that ball

17:18

Champagne stops Fran Lara’s shot and the referee concedes another corner kick

17:18

What a ball has Verza lost inside the area and the play ends in a corner for Linares

17:14

The jienenses are more comfortable on the pitch in this first section of the game and Murcia has not just entered the game

17:11

Minute 10. Linares 0-0 Real Murcia

17:10

Murcia’s first time! Fuentes puts her back from the baseline and Gurdiel’s shot in the front is stopped by Razak

17:09

The referee whistles the foul on Champagne by Hugo Díaz and passes the danger of the paprika goal

17:07

The grana team concedes another lateral foul in a field where this type of action is very dangerous

17:06

Champagne does not come out for the ball, as Miguel Muñoz intended, and the referee ends up whistling a foul for the granas inside his own area

17:05

Side free kick that Fran Carnicer hangs and a local player hits the clouds

17:04

Long send to the area and Youness misses a ball that comes easily into Razak’s hands

17:01

José Cruz finishes off and the ball is lost over the baseline

17:01

Corner for Linares

five pm

The game begins in Linarejos!

16:59

Linares wears a blue shirt and white pants, while Real Murcia is completely red

16:57

In the end Toril has been able to arrive, who was touched, to be a starter at the top and will be accompanied by Fuentes, who will have to see if he plays in the center or on the wing

16:56

Several changes in the starting team of Adrián Hernández. The loss of Edu Luna makes him change the defense with Gurdiel on the right side, Molinero on the left and Miguel Muñoz and Álvaro Moreno as centrals. It also reinforces the medium with Youness, Abenza and Verza

16:55

Real Murcia: Champagne, Gurdiel, Miguel Muñoz, Álvaro Moreno, Molinero, Youness, Abenza, Verza, Carrillo, Fuentes and Toril

16:54

Linares: Razak, Dani Perejón, José Cruz, Josema, Dani Sánchez, Fran Lara, Rodri, Toni García, Fran Carnicer, Peque and Hugo Díaz

16:53

The players are about to hit the pitch, the game starts in less than ten minutes, and we have the lineups confirmed

16:52

The paprika set visits the leader of the category with the need to add a victory in Linarejos that puts him squarely in the fight for the first three places

16:52

Good afternoon and welcome to the live follow-up of the match between Linares Deportivo and Real Murcia corresponding to matchday 14 of Second Division B