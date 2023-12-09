Saturday, December 9, 2023, 18:24



Carlos Alcaraz, the most recognized Murcian in the world today, lights up this Saturday afternoon the large Christmas tree in the Circular Square of Murcia. The event, presented by Antonio Hidalgo, will also feature a performance by one of the municipality’s most popular artists, Ruth Lorenzo. The show will also include performances by Drilo, el Cocodrilo and Los Happys.

Given the expected large influx of public, the Murcia Local Police will arbitrate an extraordinary deployment. In this way, road traffic access to the square in the southern area, from Constitución and Alfonso X avenues, will be temporarily suspended from 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the northern part of the Redonda will be bidirectional to guarantee the east-west connection, linking with the square from Primo de Rivera, Juan Carlos I and Ronda de Levante.