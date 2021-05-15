18:26

The Valencian team is not currently going through its best moment: of the last fifteen possible points it has only added four. Still, they’ve managed to beat the butchers on both occasions they’ve met this season.

ElPozo and Levante, both located at the top of the league competition (2nd and 4th respectively), land today without a clear favorite.

The squad wants to win this trophy, in addition to adding a new title to their showcases, to give a good farewell to Miguelín, their captain, who will leave the club after the conclusion of this season.

The Murcian team is looking for what would be their third Copa del Rey, after those achieved in 2016, by beating Palma and in 2017, after beating Magna Gurpea in Guadalajara.

Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of Levante UD FS – ElPozo Murcia, corresponding to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey futsal. The meeting, which starts at 6.30 pm, takes place at the Pavelló Nou de Santa Coloma.