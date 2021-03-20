18:47

REST | Lenovo Tenerife 40-42 UCAM Murcia

18:45

Time-out 43 seconds from the break. 40-42

18:44

He misses the triple, but takes his own rebound and scores later. 40-42 per basket from Webb III

18:43

Technique to Sito Alonso for protesting a previous action in a very vehement way. The free one is put in by Huertas. Now Cavanaugh goes for his foul received. Put both and tie. 40-40 to 1:43 of the break

18:41

Free kicks for Marcelinho after the third foul (!!!) by Bellas. Enter the three. 37-40 at 2:05 of the break

18:38

Time-out less than three minutes to rest. 35-40 we continue

18:34

Bravo Radovic to the low post. 35-40

18:34

Good basket of Fitipaldo. 35-38

18:34

Lima dared from six meters and, hey, he has put it. 33-38 5 ‘from half time

18:32

Good basket from Radovic. 33-36

18:32

Lima is late to recover on Shermadini, missing. Two shots again. Fail and put. 33-34 at 6:05 of the break

18:31

Cate’s third foul on Shermadini, who is taking a lot out of the Romanian’s defense. Two shots. They come in. 32-34

18:30

Marcelinho pump. 30-34 at 7 ‘from the break

18:29

Buah, Pacheco’s basket penetrating, feigning the pass. 28-34, partial 0-8

18:27

Involuntary blow from Jok to Marcelinho on a rebound. The play continues and in the counterattack there is a triple from Jok. Game stopped. 28-32 to 8:15 of the break

18:27

Triple Caio! Pacheco nails it from the front after a pass from Radovic from within. 28-29

18:26

Shermadini picking up pace. One more. 28-26

18:25

Shermadini did it to Cate on the first play of the second quarter. Basket and foul. The extra shot goes inside. Tie. 26-26

18:22

END of the first quarter | Lenovo Tenerife 23-26 UCAM Murcia

18:21

Time-out 2.9 seconds from the end of the first quarter. Ball for UCAM Murcia on the frontcourt band. 23-26

18:19

Doornekamp basket. 23-26, last minute

18:19

Free throws for Radovic. Just enter the second. 21-26 at 1:02 at the end of the quarter

18:17

Sulejmanovic did it to Radovic. 21-25

18:16

Webb’s tripple III. 19-25 at 1:34 to finish the first quarter. UCAM had not scored for a while

18:15

Another one from Marcelinho, has started tremendously. Time out at 2:47 to finish the first quarter. 19-22

18:12

Help too long and Marcelinho only in the triple. Sito lamented knowing what was going to happen. Within. 17-22 just over three minutes from the end of the first quarter

18:11

And another from Davis to the bottom. 14-22 4 ‘to finish the first quarter

18:10

Tremendous Jordan Davis to the rim, 12-20. Marcelinho Pump, 14-20

18:09

Assist behind the back by Pacheco and triple by Strawberry. Go! 9-18 … and a triple by Sergio Rodríguez. 12-18 at 4:50 to finish the first quarter

18:09

Another recovery and counterattack finished by Lima. Triple de Salin after. 9-15

18:08

Free throws made by Webb III. 6-13 to 6:05 to finish the first quarter

18:07

Shermadini opens after combination with Marcelinho. 6-11 after almost four minutes of play

18:07

Good Lima after pass. 4-11

18:06

Marcelinho’s first as soon as he left. 4-9

18:05

Easy Cavanaugh against the board and transition after basket that ends in Strawberry basket. 2-9

18:04

Now Beautiful! Great on short shot after blocking. 0-7

18:04

Triple after pot of Strawberry! 0-5 after two minutes of play

18:03

The first basket of the match is from Lima, after sealing Shermadini. 0-2

18:02

Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima

18:02

Ball in the air!