18:47
REST | Lenovo Tenerife 40-42 UCAM Murcia
18:45
Time-out 43 seconds from the break. 40-42
18:44
He misses the triple, but takes his own rebound and scores later. 40-42 per basket from Webb III
18:43
Technique to Sito Alonso for protesting a previous action in a very vehement way. The free one is put in by Huertas. Now Cavanaugh goes for his foul received. Put both and tie. 40-40 to 1:43 of the break
18:41
Free kicks for Marcelinho after the third foul (!!!) by Bellas. Enter the three. 37-40 at 2:05 of the break
18:38
Time-out less than three minutes to rest. 35-40 we continue
18:34
Bravo Radovic to the low post. 35-40
18:34
Good basket of Fitipaldo. 35-38
18:34
Lima dared from six meters and, hey, he has put it. 33-38 5 ‘from half time
18:32
Good basket from Radovic. 33-36
18:32
Lima is late to recover on Shermadini, missing. Two shots again. Fail and put. 33-34 at 6:05 of the break
18:31
Cate’s third foul on Shermadini, who is taking a lot out of the Romanian’s defense. Two shots. They come in. 32-34
18:30
Marcelinho pump. 30-34 at 7 ‘from the break
18:29
Buah, Pacheco’s basket penetrating, feigning the pass. 28-34, partial 0-8
18:27
Involuntary blow from Jok to Marcelinho on a rebound. The play continues and in the counterattack there is a triple from Jok. Game stopped. 28-32 to 8:15 of the break
18:27
Triple Caio! Pacheco nails it from the front after a pass from Radovic from within. 28-29
18:26
Shermadini picking up pace. One more. 28-26
18:25
Shermadini did it to Cate on the first play of the second quarter. Basket and foul. The extra shot goes inside. Tie. 26-26
18:22
END of the first quarter | Lenovo Tenerife 23-26 UCAM Murcia
18:21
Time-out 2.9 seconds from the end of the first quarter. Ball for UCAM Murcia on the frontcourt band. 23-26
18:19
Doornekamp basket. 23-26, last minute
18:19
Free throws for Radovic. Just enter the second. 21-26 at 1:02 at the end of the quarter
18:17
Sulejmanovic did it to Radovic. 21-25
18:16
Webb’s tripple III. 19-25 at 1:34 to finish the first quarter. UCAM had not scored for a while
18:15
Another one from Marcelinho, has started tremendously. Time out at 2:47 to finish the first quarter. 19-22
18:12
Help too long and Marcelinho only in the triple. Sito lamented knowing what was going to happen. Within. 17-22 just over three minutes from the end of the first quarter
18:11
And another from Davis to the bottom. 14-22 4 ‘to finish the first quarter
18:10
Tremendous Jordan Davis to the rim, 12-20. Marcelinho Pump, 14-20
18:09
Assist behind the back by Pacheco and triple by Strawberry. Go! 9-18 … and a triple by Sergio Rodríguez. 12-18 at 4:50 to finish the first quarter
18:09
Another recovery and counterattack finished by Lima. Triple de Salin after. 9-15
18:08
Free throws made by Webb III. 6-13 to 6:05 to finish the first quarter
18:07
Shermadini opens after combination with Marcelinho. 6-11 after almost four minutes of play
18:07
Good Lima after pass. 4-11
18:06
Marcelinho’s first as soon as he left. 4-9
18:05
Easy Cavanaugh against the board and transition after basket that ends in Strawberry basket. 2-9
18:04
Now Beautiful! Great on short shot after blocking. 0-7
18:04
Triple after pot of Strawberry! 0-5 after two minutes of play
18:03
The first basket of the match is from Lima, after sealing Shermadini. 0-2
18:02
Bellas, Strawberry, Rojas, Webb III and Lima
18:02
Ball in the air!
.
#Direct #Lenovo #Tenerife #UCAM #Murcia
Leave a Reply