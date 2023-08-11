Russia wants to once again be a superpower in space exploration, in the face of the leadership shown today by the US and China. And their goal is the Moon. Specifically, Moscow claims that its module Moon-25 be the first to reach the coveted lunar ice and everything happens with the first step you take from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. A Soyuz rocket will launch into space this probe that aspires to be humanity’s pioneer in the lunar south pole. Not an easy target: To date, only three countries have successfully landed a probe on the Moon: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. In April, a Japanese probe crashed while attempting to make the first moon landing by a private space company. And the abrupt areas of the cold and dark pole make it even more complicated.

The launch, scheduled for 2:10 a.m. Moscow time (1:10 a.m., Spanish peninsular time), is carried out from the so-called eastern cosmodrome in Vostochny, in the Siberian region, 5,550 kilometers east of Moscow. Russia has not sent a probe to Earth’s natural satellite since 1976, when the Moon-24 achieved the great success of bringing back a sample of lunar rocks. At the time, Russia was part of the Soviet Union, and the current leaders of Russian space exploration want to lay claim to that legacy.

The expedition has brought some encouragement to the Russian scientific community, hit hard by increasing Kremlin meddling in universities and the persecution of some reputable researchers. “The objectives of Moon-25 can be divided into technicians and scientists,” writes Professor Maxim Litvak of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Kanal Nauka (Science Channel, in Russian). “Almost half a century has passed since our last mission and no one has landed on the Moon in the 21st century except the Chinese. Several generations of engineers have passed in all this time,” says Litvak, who adds that “the polar region intrigues everyone in the scientific community.”

The channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, Zvezdá, has also focused this mission on its symbolic power for the Kremlin and the rivalry with the rest of the world for the “conquest” of the lunar pole. “This is the intrigue: Moon-25 will land two days before the Indian mission Chandrayaan-3, if everything goes according to plan. She left on July 14, but has not landed yet, so the question of who will be the first to arrive remains open. However, NASA chief Bill Nelson downplayed both missions, pointing to an alleged Chinese threat.

“There are not many people who say that Russia is ready to take astronauts to the Moon (…). I think the real space race is between us and China,” Nelson said Thursday, who compared the arrival of Asian astronauts to the lunar south pole with Beijing’s bid for the Spratly Islands, located between Vietnam, China and the Philippines.

A different space race

But today, in its current objective of being pioneers in the South Pole, its rival is not the US or the mighty China, but India, which launched its probe Chandrayaan-3 weeks ago and is scheduled to land near the pole on August 23. A date that narrows the margins of the competition to the maximum. Moon-25 It plans to fly for 5 days to the satellite, and then stay in that orbit for between 5 and 7 days to choose the best moment for the delicate landing maneuver. That scenario leaves a window from August 21 to 24 to reach the Moon, according to Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. They can win by a little or lose by a day.

Despite the close coincidence of dates, the Russian space agency ensures that the two missions will not disturb each other because they have different landing areas planned. “There is no danger of them interfering with each other or colliding. There is enough space for everyone on the moon,” a Roscosmos spokesman told Reuters. The main landing site chosen by Russia is near Bogoslavsky crater, about 120 kilometers from the landing site chosen by India for its lander. Also, another notable difference is Chandrayaan-3 wants to run experiments for two weeks, while Moon-25 aspires to explore the satellite for a year.

Technicians from the Russian space agency finalize the details of the Luna-25 module. roscosmos

The Academy of Sciences has designed the robotic arm of a mission that, unlike the previous Soviet ones, has not been planned to return to Earth with lunar samples, but to test new technologies on the satellite. The device barely weighs five and a half kilos and has been designed to be able to dig up to 25 centimeters into the regolith and transfer the sample to the instrument that will analyze its composition.

For liftoff, Moscow has evacuated the 26 residents of a village in Russia’s far east because of “a one in a million chance,” according to Roscosmos, that one of the stages of the rocket launching the module could fall on their heads. , according to a local official quoted by Reuters. The inhabitants of Shakhtinsky will see the launch from a privileged place and receive a free breakfast in their evacuation of more than 3 hours.

Litvak stresses that successive space programs Moon will culminate in the delivery to Earth of several samples from the polar region of the satellite. The director of Roscosmos Advanced Projects, Alexander Bloshenko, announced this week that the Mission Moon-26focused on the satellite orbit, has been scheduled for 2027.

Locations selected for the landing of the probe. roscosmos

The launch of Moon-25 It represents a coup de effect from the Kremlin when the sanctions tighten and the national currency has devalued enormously in recent months, from just under 60 rubles per euro in spring to over 107 rubles now. The message is that Russia can cope with this expense despite the war, a fact that another scientist from the Academy of Sciences, the expert from the Natan Eismont Space Research Institute, has highlighted in an interview with news.ru. “It took more than 10 years to prepare for the launch, and in this time there was a period of starvation,” he notes.

The objective of Moon-25, whose initial release was scheduled for 2021, was the ice of the dark craters of the lunar southern tip, a potential source of water for a future human base and even as resources for future expeditions to Mars. Scientists believe it may contain significant amounts of ice water that could be used to extract fuel and oxygen, as well as drink. NASA wants to establish a camp near the pole, continuing with its Artemis program.

The precedent is not positive for Russia. Moon-25 It is the first fully developed deep space mission in Russia since November 2011, when it launched Phobos-Grunt towards Mars, but ended up falling to Earth. “The Moon is the seventh continent from Earth, so we are simply doomed, so to speak, to tame it,” said Lev Zeleny, a space researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

