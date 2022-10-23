21:09

Sandro falls inside Escandell’s area, but the referee doesn’t signal anything. Min 7′

21:07

First minutes of the game matched.

21:03

First ball for FC Cartagena, Luis Carrión’s team mounted an attack that ended up clearing the local team down the sideline. Min 1′

21:02

The match begins at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

20:56

Cartagena has only lost one game away from home this season and it was against Burgos on September 4 (1-0).

20:54

UD Las Palmas is the only team in the Second Division that has not yet lost a game in the league competition this season.

20:53

On the visiting bench: Álex Domínguez, Marvin, Enrique Clemente, Vitolo, Fabio, Alberto Moleiro, Benito J., Álvaro Jiménez, Andone, Sidnei, Marc and Joel del Pino.

20:50

The XI of UD Las Palmas de García Pimienta: Álvaro Valles, Sergi Cardona, Álex Suárez, Eric Curbelo, Sandro, Loiodice, Óscar Clemente, Jonathan Viera, Mfulu, Coco and Pejiño.

20:47

On the Albinegro bench: Marc Martínez, Jaime, Ortuño, Arribas, Sanghyeok, Feuillasier, Sangalli, Tejera, Jansson, Farru, Sergio Díaz and Carlos Sánchez.

20:45

The XI of FC Cartagena: Aarón Escandell, Datkovic, Pablo Vázquez, Alcalá, Iván Calero, Musto, Mikel Rico, De Blasis, Jairo, Borja Valle and Sadiku.

20:42

FC Cartagena visits the leader of the category at the Gran Canaria Stadium in a match that will start at 9:00 p.m.

20:41

Good evening and welcome to the live broadcast of the match between UD Las Palmas and FC Cartagena on matchday 12 of the Second Division.