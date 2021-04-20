The Minneapolis jury has found police officer Derek Chauvin, 45, guilty of all counts of murder for the death of African American George Floyd, which occurred amid a brutal street arrest on May 25. The judge now has eight weeks to announce his sentence.

After a three-week trial, the 12-member jury debated the policeman’s guilt on Monday and reached an agreement in just 24 hours. The verdict has come in a climate of growing tension in the United States following the shooting deaths of African American Daunte Wright, 20, in Minnesota, and Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago. Follow Chauvin’s sentence live.