13:21

After reviewing the action, the referee decided that there was nothing punishable.

13:20

Movistar Inter asks for a red card for a possible attack by Solano.

13:18

Great combination for Movistar Inter, but Borja Díaz sent it straight out.

13:16

Good low shot by Juanpi, but Jesús Herrero stops again.

1:15 pm

Goal annulled to Pito by hand.

13:14

Pito’s pass wanders through the Melonera area without finding a finisher. Fer Drasler was about to hunt her down.

13:11

Chemi was very attentive at the exit to cut the wall thrown by the Movistar Inter attackers.

13:10

The melonera rear repels well the rehearsed play of the Madrilenians after the free-kick.

13:09

Yellow card for Marinovic, the first of the match.

13:08

Long possession of the melon team that culminates with a deflected shot.

13:06

And now it is Lucao who tries, but his shot goes wide.

13:06

Movistar Inter responds: Eric Martel’s shot that ends up in Chemi’s gloves.

13:04

Dangerous first arrival of the Jimbee. For the good Jesús Herrero.

13:03

Start the game!

13:03

On the part of Movistar Inter:

– Jesus Herrero

– Cecilio Morales

– Saldise

– Boyis

– Eriz Martel

13:02

The starting five of Jimbee Cartagena enters the Wizink Center!

– Chemi

– Baby

– Waltinho

– Lucao

– Franklin

12:58

However, they have a tough opponent in front of them. The Madrid team, despite not being in their best form in the League, is ten times champion of this title and has an impeccable winning DNA.

12:54

Quite a feat that today he will try to take further by getting a pass to his first cup final in history.

12:54

The Cartagena team made history yesterday by standing in a semifinal 17 years later with an agonizing goal from Andresito 6 tenths from the end.

12:52

Good morning and welcome to the live narration of the semi-final of the Spanish futsal Cup starring Jimbee Cartagena and Movistar Inter. The match, which takes place at the Wizink Center in Madrid, will begin at 1:00 p.m.