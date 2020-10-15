Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: We start immediately with the update:

• A curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. is in place from Saturday in Ile-de-France and in the metropolitan areas of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse, announced Emmanuel Macron. Derogations will be possible for certain specific cases, in particular night work. Here’s what to remember from your ads.

• Jean Castex and several ministers will hold a press conference today at 2 pm. They will provide details on the terms of the measures announced last night.

Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump, has also tested positive for Covid-19, the First Lady of the United States announced. She said he’s been negative again. It too is now negative.

France won 2-1, in pain, on the ground of Croatia, within the framework of the League of Nations. They remain ahead on goal difference by Portugal, which they will face next month.

Asked about France 2 and TF1, the Head of State also announced exceptional assistance to beneficiaries of RSA and APL, recommended to limit gatherings between people from different homes, including at home, to six people, and indicated that travel between regions would not be prohibited as the holidays approach. Here is everything to remember from his statements.

A 25-year-old man suspected of the murder of Victorine Darbois at the end of September in Isère, was arrested and taken into police custody.

A 25-year-old man suspected of the murder of Victorine Darbois at the end of September in Isère, was arrested and taken into police custody.



France won 2-1, in pain, on the ground of Croatia, within the framework of the League of Nations. They remain ahead on goal difference by Portugal, which they will face next month.



