It added up to US$90.57 billion, a growth of 95% compared to 2021; more than offset the deficit in the external accounts

The IDP (Direct Investment in the Country) totaled US$ 90.57 billion in 2022, the highest value in 10 years. It grew 95% compared to 2021, when the balance of applications was US$ 46.44 billion.

THE BC (Central Bank) released the result this Thursday (26.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the report (366 KB).

The IDP is different from the entry of foreign resources into the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). In 2022, investors placed BRL 100.8 billion in the Brazilian stock market. Central Bank data show the balance of inflows and outflows of resources aimed at long-term gains, such as in the business area, companies, openings of multinational branches and infrastructure works.

Move the cursor to view the values ​​in the graph below:

According to the Central Bank, there was growth of US$ 16 billion in 2022 in reinvested earnings and US$ 6.6 billion in equity participation, excluding reinvested earnings. In addition, intercompany transactions increased by US$ 21.5 billion.

Direct investment in the country more than offset the current account deficit in 2022. Brazil’s external accounts had a deficit of US$55.67 billion in 2022. The negative balance grew by 20.1% compared to 2021. highest annual level since 2019.

The data are part of the external sector statistics report. The document monthly calculates current transactions in Brazil, considering trade in the trade balance (exports and imports), services acquired by Brazilians abroad and income, such as remittances of interest, profits and dividends from Brazil to other countries.

Move the cursor to view the values ​​in the graph below:

The negative balance of current transactions was driven mainly by the services account, which had a deficit of US$ 39.99 billion, or US$ 13.04 billion more than in 2021. Primary income also had an increase in the negative balance of US$ 4.90 billion compared to the previous year.

The trade balance had a surplus of US$ 44.39 billion last year. This value is US$ 8.03 billion higher than that recorded in 2021, or 22.1% higher.

The current account deficit in Brazil corresponds to 2.92% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In 2021, when it was US$46.4 billion, it was 2.81% of GDP.

INTERNATIONAL RESERVATIONS

International reserves ended 2022 at US$ 324.7 billion. It was down $6.8 billion compared to November and $37.5 billion compared to 2021.