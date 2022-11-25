Totaled US$ 74 billion from January to October, a growth of 60% compared to the same period last year

The balance of the IDP (Direct Investment in the Country) was US$ 74 billion from January to October. This is the highest value for the period since 2013, or 9 years. BC (Central Bank) released current account data this Friday (25.Oct.2022). Here’s the full of the report (237 KB).

Direct investment grew by 60% compared to the same period last year. The result was more than enough to offset the deficit in Brazil’s external accounts from January to October, of US$ 44 billion.

Unlike the application of foreign resources in the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), direct investment in the country is aimed at long-term gains. It includes applications in business areas, such as companies, opening multinational branches and infrastructure works.

The balance was US$ 5.5 billion in October, an amount greater than the negative balance of US$ 4.6 billion in current transactions. The inflow of resources numerically offsets the negative balance of the external sector.

According to the Central Bank, there was an inflow of US$ 3.8 billion in capital participation and US$ 1.7 billion in intercompany operations.

In 12 months, direct investment in the country totaled US$ 73.8 billion, which corresponds to 4.1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The value was US$ 71.6 billion in September.

EXTERNAL ACCOUNTS

Brazil’s external accounts had a deficit of US$ 4.6 billion in October, the smallest negative balance for the month since 2020.

The deficit fell 23.1% compared to the same month of the previous year, when the negative balance was US$ 6 billion.

Current transactions in the external sector are made up of the trade balance, services acquired by Brazilians abroad and income, such as remittances of interest, profits and dividends from Brazil to other countries.