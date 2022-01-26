The negative flow of Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) in December, of US$ 3.935 billion, was the worst result of the historical series started in January 1995, for all months. The result was released this Wednesday, 26, by the Central Bank.

The net outflow of resources via the IDP line is atypical. According to BC’s historical series, there are only two additional negative records: in July 2016, with US$ 103 million, the second worst result, and in March 1995 (US$ 24 million).

In December 2021, the two components of the IDP registered an outflow of funds. Capital participation was negative at US$ 2.323 billion last month, while intercompany operations were negative at US$ 1.612 billion.

In 2021, the IDP reached an inflow of US$ 46.441 billion in recovery after the flow of US$ 37.786 billion in 2020. But the result for 2021 is still the second lowest since 2009 (US$ 31.481 billion), under the effects of the financial crisis global.

