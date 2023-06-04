It is the 5th largest drop in the historical series for the period; balance of inflows and outflows of resources reached US$ 24.3 billion

The balance of the IDP (Direct Investment in the Country) was US$ 24.3 billion from January to April 2023. The result is 28.2% lower than the same period in 2022, when the volume of resources aimed at long-term gains totaled US$ 33.9 billion.

This is the 5th largest drop in the historical series for the period, started in 1995. The data is from BC (Central bank).

The IDP in the first 4 months of 2023 only surpassed the variation from 2002 to 2003 (-58.5%), from 2008 to 2009 (-37.2%), from 2012 to 2013 (-38.5%) and from 2014 to 2015 (-48.8%).

Biggest fall and biggest rise

It was under the 1st government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that there was the biggest drop, in 2003. On the other hand, the 2nd term of the PT in Planalto registered the biggest increase: 224.3% in the variation from January to April 2007 compared to the same period in 2006.

The IDP is different from the entry of foreign resources into the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). The figures from the monetary authority demonstrate the balance of inflows and outflows of resources aimed at long-term gains, such as in the business area, companies, openings of multinational branches and infrastructure works.