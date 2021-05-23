11:46 José Luis Mendoza, president of UCAM, is already in the box of the Nuevo Vivero

11:45

It should be remembered that the island team, being first, in case of a tie after overtime, will get promotion. UCAM was second and needs the victory in 90 or 120 minutes to go up

11:43

Salmerón repeats the eleven of last week that beat Barça B in the first round of the ‘playoff’. Carcedo puts an offensive eleven on the field of play. The draw is worth him, but he wants to seek victory

11:42

This is the environment at the foot of the field. Little by little the public begins to enter

11:42

UCAM: Biel, Johan, Charlie, Josete, Viti, Jannick, Rafa de Vicente, Alberto, Xemi, Liberto and Jordi Sánchez

11:41

Ibiza: Germán Parreño, Fran Grima, Goldar, Rubén, Morillas, Ekain, Javi Pérez, Kike López, Javi Lara, Davo and Castel

11:40

We already have the confirmed lineups without great news

11:39

University footballers are already warming up on the grass, on a pleasant morning in Extremadura

11:35

Good morning and welcome to the live follow-up of the final of the ‘playoff’ for the promotion to Second between Ibiza and UCAM. The match starts at 12 noon and the university students are one step away from returning to the silver category if they win at the Nuevo Vivero stadium in Badajoz