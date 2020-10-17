Where is the investigation?

Following the murder of a teacher this Friday in Conflans Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) announced that it had been seized of the investigation, opened for “Assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “Criminal terrorist association”. The anti-terrorism sub-directorate (SDAT) of the judicial police and the general directorate of internal security (DGSI) were seized.

Nine people, including a minor, were taken into police custody, Franceinfo learned from a judicial source on Saturday. The parents, a grandparent and the assailant’s little brother were reportedly arrested in Evreux (Eure). A parent of a student who had posted a video on Facebook, calling in particular for the eviction of teaching, would also be among those in custody. The others are said to be members of the assailant’s non-family entourage.

What happened ?

The facts took place around 5 p.m., near the college of Bois d’Aulne in Conflans Sainte-Honorine. The municipal police of Conflans Sainte-Honorine notified the national police after discovering a decapitated person. Police officers of the brigade anti-crime (BAC) of the city went there. They discovered the victim and, 200 meters further, tried to stop a few moments later a man armed with a knife which threatened them. He would have fired at the police with a soft air pistol (compressed air ball pistol which is not lethal), according to information from franceinfo. According to AFP, “the aggressor of the history professor shouted” Allah Akbar “before being killed by the police”. The police fired ten times and shot the assailant in the neighboring town of Eragny (Val-d’Oise).

What we know about the victim

He is a 47-year-old history and geography teacher. He had been posted to the Bois d’Aulne college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine for several years.

“The teacher recently showed his students caricatures of Muhammad during a course on freedom of expression,” AFP adds. “But no source confirms with certainty whether he was targeted for this reason”, however specifies FranceInfo. The father of a 13-year-old student who was in the teacher’s classroom that day explained on France Inter that the teacher asked the Muslim students to come out, before showing the cartoons. “Apparently he didn’t do it badly. My son told me he did this to preserve the children, not to upset them. He said to them, ‘I’m going to show a picture. to go out so as not to be upset, not to be shocked ‘”, insisted the father. He believes that the teacher “didn’t mean to be condescending or disrespectful.” If many parents of students had come to see the teacher to explain “that he had made a mistake, but nothing at all”, the student’s parent emphasizes that“there was a lot of tension on social networks.”

What we know about the attacker

An identity document was found on the man shot dead by the police. The identity of the assailant has been confirmed by investigators, according to a judicial source. He is an 18-year-old Chechen Russian born in Moscow. He was known for a common law background, but had a clean record, and was not known for his radicalization, according to Le Figaro.

Investigators are interested in a message posted on Twitter by an account now closed and which shows in particular a photo of the victim’s head. They are looking to see if it was posted by the abuser or someone else. Under this photo, a message threatens Emmanuel Macron, “the leader of the infidels”, and its author claims to want to avenge the one “who dared to belittle Muhammad”.

“The Republic must stand united and firm”

Emmanuel Macron went to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer. The Head of State previously went through the crisis unit set up at the Ministry of the Interior. Gérald Darmanin rushed back to Paris from a trip to Morocco. Emmanuel Macron spoke with gravity on the spot, evoking “an Islamist terrorist attack“, and calling”to join together, because we are citizens united by the same values, a history, a destiny (…) They will not pass“.

“It is the Republic which is attacked” with “the despicable assassination of one of its servants”, reacted Jean-Michel Blanquer, on Twitter. “Our unity and steadfastness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism. We will face”, added the minister.

The deputies rose to the National Assembly to “salute the memory” of the beheaded teacher. The chairman of the meeting Hugues Renson (LREM) spoke just before the interruption of the debates at 8 p.m. “We learned with horror of the terrible attack that occurred. On behalf of the national representation, on behalf of all of us, I would like to salute the memory of the victim.” Fabien Roussel, the National Secretary of the PCF declared in particular: “In these tragic moments, the Republic must stand united and firm in the affirmation of its values. All together, united in respect for our diversity, let us continue to bring the richness of our secular Republic to life, defend our freedom of expression and do not give an inch to the fanatics and to all those who will seek to impose hatred and to divide our people“.

On Twitter, the Charlie Hebdo team shared “his sense of horror and revolt after a teacher in the exercise of his profession was murdered by a religious fanatic. We express our deepest support to his family, loved ones and all the teachers“, wrote the satirical newspaper, nearly three weeks after the attack which took place near the former offices of the newspaper. And in the midst of the attacks of January 2015, which had decimated the editorial staff of the weekly.