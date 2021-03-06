20:03Natalia de Molina, nominated for best supporting actress.The actress, nominated for ‘The girls’, was happy to have achieved the project. «I am relaxed in my category, but I am very nervous about the film. If I won it would already be incredible.

20:01

During her speech, the director emphasized the need to achieve parity.

19:50Pilar Palomero She was “super grateful, happy and wanting to live tonight, which is unique no matter what happens.” ‘The girls’, her debut, is a trip to the nineties through the eyes of an eleven-year-old girl who studies in a religious school. The film contrasts that carca education with the apparent modernity of a country that was opening up to the world.

19:48

From Barcelona he connected Cesc Gay, director of ‘Sentimental’, who assured that it would be “the most successful gala” of the Goya.

19:47

In the opinion of the Rioja, Casas is the one who is winning in the pools, “but I would not rule out Verdaguer or Alterio. I’m glad they give it to any of them. We do not compete here. Finally, he predicted “surprise and emotion”, as well as “various technical errors that should be forgiven” due to the complexity of the gala.

19:47One of the nominees, Javier Cámara, for best leading actor for ‘Sentimental’, will see the gala from his home, with his partner. “I have bought everything: food, beers, ham,” he said in a connection prior to the start of the gala. “Other people come anyway, but very few”

19:44And more taking into account that during the ceremony, videos of several international movie stars celebrating Spanish cinema will be released.

19:44The Academy assures that the gala will last two and a half hours, something that many of us do not quite believe.19:43The 166 nominees will be watching the ceremony from different corners and will connect live if they are winners to thank the awards.19:41Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Alejandro Amenábar, Juan Antonio Bayona, Paz Vega, Belén Cuesta, Antonio de la Torre, María Barranco or Najwa Nimri will be some of those who take the stage to open the envelopes.19:40All participants have undergone PCR tests in the 72 hours prior to the gala.19:39

It will be them and only they who will star in the red carpet that will begin in a few minutes at the hotel at the Miramar hotel in Malaga.

19:37Not in vain will only the presenters, Antonio Banderas and María Casado, and the presenters be at the Soho Caixabank Theater in Malaga.

19:37Mariano Barroso, president of the Film Academy, made it clear that it would be an “extremely responsible” ceremony and that is how it will be.19:37Today’s gala will surely be remembered for being the first to be held in the middle of covid and therefore it has all the security measures.19:35In any case, all the pools indicate that it will be Mario Casas who will win the statuette for best leading actor for the suffocating ‘You will not kill’.19:34

The second, by Cesc Gay, is a comedy about the exchange of couples that also opts for the Goya for the best leading actor for Javier Cámara, who already won the statuette in Los Forqué, and for the best adapted script.19:33The first, a debut by David Pérez Sañudo, which will compete with Palomero for the statuette for the best new director, deals with the story of a woman who works as a watchman on the high-speed train works and who discovers that her daughter borroka seems be behind some of the sabotage that has occurred in the works.

19:31They close the list of candidates for the best film ‘Ane’ and ‘Sentimental’, each with five nominations.

19:30

The fourth film with the most nominations is ‘Rosa’s Wedding’, by Iciar Bollaín. The film, in which Candela Peña plays a 45-year-old woman who decides to break with everything after having dedicated her life to others, has received eight nominations, including best film, best director, best original screenplay and best actress .19:29Of course, Amaia Aberasturi, the protagonist of ‘Akelarre’, is nominated for best actress. Although the safest thing is that Patricia López Arnáiz will take it, for her excellent work in ‘Ane’.19:28Palomero’s film has nine nominations, as does ‘Akelarre’. But there are important differences and the fact is that Pablo Agüero’s film, a story about the myth of witchcraft in the 17th century Basque Country, is competing for more technical awards.19:22It is not, however, the great favorite. That position is reserved for ‘Las chicas’, Pilar Palomero’s debut feature, which triumphed in Malaga, at the Forqué Awards and at the Feroz Awards.19:22A gala in which the most nominated film is ‘Adú’, by Salvador Calvo, which has thirteen nominations.