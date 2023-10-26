Direct flights between Japan and Israel were suspended due to the worsening war between the Middle Eastern country and the group Islamist Hamas and other Palestinian militias.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip and in the north (of Israeli territory) is extremely unstable,” said the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the announcement of the suspension, which has decided to adopt due to the progressive reduction of flights with that country since the escalation of the confrontations.

The last flight on the route that covered Tokyo-Tel Aviv, operated by the Israeli airline El Al since March, departed the day before and operations are not expected to be restored until at least March 2024, the Japanese Foreign Ministry detailed in a statement. .

El Al, in collaboration with the Japanese company All Nippon Airways (ANA), is scheduled to open a new direct route between the capitals of both countries in the spring of next year, under an agreement between the two announced last June.

The Japanese Government has appealed to its citizens in the war-torn territory to leave as soon as possible while commercial flights continue to operate, given that “it is very possible that it will be difficult to leave the country by air” in the future.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces (army) maintain several aircraft deployed in Jordan for potential use in operations evacuation of civilians such as those that have occurred in recent weeks.

Japanese authorities estimate that there are approximately 800 of their nationals still residing in Israel and Palestine.

