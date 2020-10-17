What there is to know

Some 20 million inhabitants of Ile-de-France and eight large cities on maximum alert are preparing to live, Saturday, October 17, their first evening under curfew, a major measure decided by the government to stem the epidemic of Covid-19 in strong rebound.

Since midnight Saturday, the inhabitants of Ile-de-France and the metropolitan areas of Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, Aix-Marseille, Rouen and Grenoble have the obligation to stay at home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. , except exceptions.

The government defends curfews as the only measure to prevent a re-containment, at a time when the indicators in France are deteriorating, and when the World Health Organization (WHO) judges the situation “very worrying” in the rest of Europe.

The derogatory certificate is now online. The Interior Ministry has published the certificate required to waive the curfew, as well as the supporting document filled in by the employer for business trips. Medical emergencies, visiting a loved one, walking animals or even traveling long distances are accepted reasons, not cultural activities. On the way or at the exit of stations and airports, plane and train tickets will prevail.

Authorized holiday departures. However, the government has not banned travel within the country as the All Saints holidays begin. Some territories, however, wanted to anticipate an influx of tourists, such as the seaside resort of Touquet-Paris-Plage, which will in turn establish a curfew. In Loire-Atlantique and Vendée, the prefectures have taken measures to expand the obligation to wear the mask.

The increase in intensive care admissions continues. France has recorded 122 deaths linked to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, a figure which tends to climb, as well as that of admissions in intensive care, according to official figures published Friday evening. New admissions to hospital intensive care units continue their marked increase: 171 patients on Monday, 226 Tuesday, 193 Wednesday, 219 Thursday and 212 Friday.