20:51

The XI of UD Ibiza: Fuzato, Fran Grima, Martín, Armando, Javi Vázquez, Morante, Juan Ibiza, Azeez, Darío, Miki Villar and Suleiman.

20:50

On the Albinegro bench: Marc Martínez, Jaime, Arribas, Sanghyeok, Feuillasier, Mikel Rico, Armando Sadiku, Jairo, Delmás, Tejera, Farru and Neskes.

20:48

We already have the XI of FC Cartagena: Escandell, Datkovic, Pablo Vázquez, Alcalá, Iván Calero; Sangalli, Musto, De Blasis, Jansson, Borja Valle and Alfredo Ortuño.

20:39

Good evening and welcome to the match between FC Cartagena and UD Ibiza that will be played at the Cartagonova, corresponding to matchday 11 of the Second Division.