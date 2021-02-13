16:03
two’. The ball movement of the franjirrojos continues. The ball does not last too long for Cartagena during the first moments of the meeting.
16:01
1′. First possession for Rayo Vallecano. The play is finally frustrated by the Albinegra rear.
16:00
The ball is already rolling on the Cartagonova pitch! Start the game!
15:59
For its part, the franjirrojo team led by Andoni Iraola will go with: Dimitrievski in goal, E. Velázquez, Santi, Isi, Advíncula, Álvaro, Guerrero, Pozo, Óscar, Saveljich and Fran García.
15:59
FC Cartagena has already announced the starting 11 that it will present today against Rayo Vallecano: Chichizola in goal, Antoñito, Raúl Navas, Datkovic, De la Bella, Carrasquilla, Aburjania, Azeez, De Blasis, Rubén Castro and Elady.
15:58
However, there will be David Simón, who returns after his absence in the last match for having seen five yellow cards.
15:58
The winger was injured in front of Real Oviedo and suffers a fibrillar tear in the biceps femoris that will keep him off the pitch for three or four weeks.
15:58
Luis Carrión will not have Álex Gallar today, one of the Albinegros referents in attack.
15:57
The Madrid team, yes, lands in the port city after falling against Tenerife (0-1).
15:56
Efesé will try to continue with this positive dynamic today with a second win in a row against a not easy opponent: Rayo Vallecano, fifth-placed with 40 points, matched by Sporting de Gijón and Leganés.
15:54
Rubén Castro was reunited with the goal and Cartagena, despite the defensive problems that weighed down, managed to keep a clean sheet for two consecutive games.
15:53
The Albinegro team, in the process of metamorphosis thanks to the winter discharges, has just overcome its negative losing streak with six points in two games. A draw in Gijón (0-0) and a victory against Oviedo (2-0) that gave some players who seemed to have lowered their arms reasons to continue fighting.
15:52
Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of FC Cartagena – Rayo Vallecano corresponding to matchday 25 of LaLiga SmartBank 20/21. The match, which will begin at 4:00 p.m., will take place at the Cartagonova Stadium.
