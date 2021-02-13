16:03

two’. The ball movement of the franjirrojos continues. The ball does not last too long for Cartagena during the first moments of the meeting.

16:01

1′. First possession for Rayo Vallecano. The play is finally frustrated by the Albinegra rear.

16:00

The ball is already rolling on the Cartagonova pitch! Start the game!

15:59

For its part, the franjirrojo team led by Andoni Iraola will go with: Dimitrievski in goal, E. Velázquez, Santi, Isi, Advíncula, Álvaro, Guerrero, Pozo, Óscar, Saveljich and Fran García.

15:59

FC Cartagena has already announced the starting 11 that it will present today against Rayo Vallecano: Chichizola in goal, Antoñito, Raúl Navas, Datkovic, De la Bella, Carrasquilla, Aburjania, Azeez, De Blasis, Rubén Castro and Elady.

15:58

However, there will be David Simón, who returns after his absence in the last match for having seen five yellow cards.

15:58

The winger was injured in front of Real Oviedo and suffers a fibrillar tear in the biceps femoris that will keep him off the pitch for three or four weeks.

15:58

Luis Carrión will not have Álex Gallar today, one of the Albinegros referents in attack.

15:57

The Madrid team, yes, lands in the port city after falling against Tenerife (0-1).

15:56

Efesé will try to continue with this positive dynamic today with a second win in a row against a not easy opponent: Rayo Vallecano, fifth-placed with 40 points, matched by Sporting de Gijón and Leganés.

15:54

Rubén Castro was reunited with the goal and Cartagena, despite the defensive problems that weighed down, managed to keep a clean sheet for two consecutive games.

15:53

The Albinegro team, in the process of metamorphosis thanks to the winter discharges, has just overcome its negative losing streak with six points in two games. A draw in Gijón (0-0) and a victory against Oviedo (2-0) that gave some players who seemed to have lowered their arms reasons to continue fighting.

15:52

Good afternoon and welcome to the live narration of FC Cartagena – Rayo Vallecano corresponding to matchday 25 of LaLiga SmartBank 20/21. The match, which will begin at 4:00 p.m., will take place at the Cartagonova Stadium.