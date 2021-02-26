21:26

22 ‘. Once again Nacho Gil tried, but he is having a hard time making the last pass.

21:24

twenty-one’. Arnaiz’s volley after several rejections that goes off course.

21:22

19 ‘. Yellow for Azeez, the first of the match, for cutting off a counterattack.

21:21

18 ‘. Raúl Navas’s shot that goes well above the goal defended by Leganés.

21:20

17 ‘. Good start from Nacho Gil, who was planted in the rival area and causes a corner.

21:18

The first quarter of an hour of the game is over and the pepineros are the ones who have the upper hand. Carrión’s men are having a hard time building plays, a scenario similar to what they experienced last week against Las Palmas.

21:15

eleven’. Sabin Merino received a long ball that left him alone in one-on-one with Chichizola. The Albinegro goal resolved well, but the play was canceled for offside.

21:12

8 ‘. New occasion for the Lega. This time it was Arnaiz who proved himself with a distant shot that narrowly missed.

21:10

7 ‘. Elady recovers from a heavy stomp that left him lying on the pitch.

21:09

5′. Good steal by Azeez in attack, who served the ball to De Blasis to put a cross. The hanging ball did not find a spiker.

21:07

4′. Cartagena moves the ball, but is having difficulties to overcome the midfield.

21:05

two’. First chance for the pepineros. Distant shot from Rubén Pardo that skims the crossbar.

21:03

1′. First possession for CD Leganés, who tried to put a long ball that was saved by Chcihizola.

21:02

The ball is already rolling on the Cartagonova lawn. The game starts!

21:01

Players jump onto the pitch, this is about to begin!

20:58

For their part, Leganés goes with: Cuéllar in goal, Palencia, Omeruo, J. Silva, Gaku, Sabin Merino, José Arnaiz, Eraso, Róber Ibáñez, Ignasi Miquel and Rubén Pardo.

20:58

Forniés will take the place of the injured De la Bella and David Simón returns to the left side after his substitution against Las Palmas.

20:58

It stands out the presence of four men in the core with the ownership of Nacho Gil, who will replace a Carrasquilla who was somewhat disconnected in the last match.

20:57

In this way, Luis Carrión has chosen to line up today: Chichizola in goal, David Simón, Raúl Navas, Datkovic, Forniés, Nacho Gil, Azeez, Aburjania, De Blasis, Rubén Castro and Elady.

20:56

Nor will Gallar, who is still recovering from the broken fibers he suffered in the biceps of his left leg. However, Elady returns after serving a sanction.

20:55

Efesé will not count for this duel with De la Bella, injured by a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will take him off the pitch for the remainder of the season.

20:53

The Barcelona coach wants to recover the most hopeful version of this squad, seen against Sporting de Gijón (with a 0-0 draw), against Oviedo (2-0 victory) and against Rayo Vallecano (2-2).

20:51

It is urgent for Luis Carrión’s pupils to achieve a victory today that will help them to detach from some relegation places that they cannot leave behind. Last week’s loss to Las Palmas (2-0) was a reversal of a squad that was regaining flight.

20:48

The Albinegro team faces Leganés tonight, fourth in the standings and with one of the most powerful squads in Second. Those of Garitano already beat Cartagena in the first round (3-1) and arrive at Cartagonova with a streak of five victories.

20:47

Good evening and welcome to the live narration of FC Cartagena – CD Leganés, corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga Smartbank. The match, which will begin at 9:00 p.m., will be played at the Cartaganova Stadium without an audience.