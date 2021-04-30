The political scene in Israel is heading to more complexity after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed the possibility of holding direct elections to choose the prime minister instead of continuing to manage the negotiation scene in accordance with the mechanisms followed by the current electoral system, which was applied in the previous four stages of parliamentary elections. It is clear that this solution is the last option for Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure that he remains in the head of the next government.

The new opinion polls indicate that the majority of public opinion sectors still see in the person of Netanyahu the most suitable candidate to head the next government. Most of the political forces objected to Netanyahu’s proposal. To the house and let others try to form a government. Gideon Sa’ar, head of the “New Hope” party, considered that whoever wants to form a right-wing government should search for a candidate other than Netanyahu. The head of the opposing camp, Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid war, also objected to this proposal, and intensified his contacts to thwart the proposal. The new Netanyahu, while working to persuade the head of state to withdraw the mandate from Netanyahu, and grant it to him, as “Lapid” is currently moving on more than one level to form the new government, as “Lapid” focuses on coordinating with the “Joint List” with the aim of forming a new government The formation of a government headed by Netanyahu is prohibited, as was promised by “Lapid” to look into issues of Arab society, especially the issue of crime and violence, and the abolition of the “Cummins Law”, which tightens the screws on construction operations for the Palestinians, in exchange for the “Joint List” abstaining from voting against the new government that He seeks to form it, and thus the central goal of Lapid will remain the formation of a Zionist government that includes three parties from the right, two parties from the center, and two parties from the Zionist left, in addition to the united list of the Islamic movement.

On the other hand, there will still be two paths to form the new government. The first is Netanyahu stepping down from the leadership of the Likud party, and another figure assuming the formation of the government. In this case, the coalition can form an extreme right-wing government. The second is to go to the fifth elections, especially with the passage of several days since the Israeli president assigned Netanyahu to the Likud Party leader without a decision. This failure prompted Netanyahu to invite Gideon Sa’ar, head of the “New Hope” party, to return to the Likud party with the introduction Ministerial temptations for him, and this call he made after reaching a dead end in his negotiations with Naftali Bennett, the head of the “Yamina” party, which is demanding at least 5 ministries, and it cannot be excluded that the attorney general, Abihai Mandelblit, studied the possibility of announcing Netanyahu’s inability to carry out his duties as prime minister, which will exacerbate the crisis of the regime, and Netanyahu’s declaration that he is unable to rule means that he will enter into a judicial and public battle to topple him.

It remains to be emphasized that all current and awaited scenarios revolve around Netanyahu’s circle in the first place, but the word will remain within the Likud coalition and in front of him either to continue with Netanyahu for the end of the road, whether he succeeds in forming the new government while accepting the current state of division, or rearranging political accounts on new foundations With the removal of the person of Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the introduction of a new alternative.

* Academic specializing in strategic affairs and political science.