This evening, Monday 27 February 2023, Presa Diretta, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona, will be broadcast in prime time. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 27 February 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 3.

The Europe that fails to form a common front on crucial issues such as energy policies. Europe, the economic crisis and the risk of deindustrialization. And finally political Europe, fragile and exposed, hit by the biggest scandal in the history of the European Union, the Qatargate. Europe for sale is the investigation by Presa Diretta broadcast this evening, February 27, to tell the story of the corruption and interference of foreign states that have hit the heart of the EU institutions, Qatargate and Moroccogate. With exclusive interviews and documents, expert analyzes and voices from inside European palaces.

What were the strategies implemented in Brussels by the small and very rich emirate of Qatar to assert its interests in terms of gas, weapons and violated human rights? How many favors has Qatar obtained in recent years? And in exchange for what? The other important line of inquiry of the Belgian judiciary is Morocco and its very strong lobbying activity. To document everything up close, PresaDiretta went to the fields in Algeria where the Saharawis have taken refuge: a people who, according to international organizations, have been suffering human rights violations, enforced disappearances and torture for years. Why has Europe continued to sign trade agreements with Morocco, despite the rulings of the European Court declaring them illegal?

And then there is the challenge of the economic crisis that Europe is called to face: the energy shock caused by the war in Ukraine and the increase in the price of gas, the increase in raw materials and the risk of losing competitiveness on the markets global. Will public aid from governments be enough to solve these problems?

A direct socket trip to Italy, through the ceramic and chemical supply chain and then to Germany, among its most important industrial sectors, to understand if Europe will be able to restart. And it is precisely from Germany that the alarm comes: deindustrialization has already arrived, it is necessary to find a common industrial policy because no one will do it alone. We are one minute before midnight, say the German industrialists.