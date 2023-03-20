Presa Diretta: previews and services of the episode, tonight 20 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 20 March 2023, Presa Diretta, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona, will be broadcast in prime time. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 20 March 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

Are algorithms and platforms taking our children’s lives? Adolescents and even children have increasingly widespread pathologies linked to the use of some digital platforms and it is now a public health problem. How to recover the damage already done, starting from the school?

“PresaDiretta” has embarked on a journey among teenagers to understand their relationship with social networks. The investigation entitled “The black box” starts from Tulsa in Oklahoma, in one of the research centers of the largest study in the world to understand the impact on the brains of children and teenagers of the many hours spent on cell phones and social networks. And then the Italian centers of excellence and the voices of doctors and scientists who have been studying and denouncing for years that the long exposure of young people on the platforms causes physiological changes in the brain on a cognitive and emotional level.

It’s been 10 years since social media exploded that experts accuse the increase in discomfort among the youngest: anxiety, stress, attention and language disorders, anorexia, depression, self-harm. At “PresaDiretta” exclusive stories and testimonials, such as that of Frances Haugen, an American IT employee of Facebook, who in 2021 revealed with thousands of internal documents how the company was aware of the impact of algorithms on the mental health of the youngest. In the United States something is moving: thousands of families have started lawsuits claiming that their children have been harmed by the amplification of their ailments on platforms.

The “PresaDiretta” survey also speaks of the many Italian school experiences of collaboration with families on prevention projects. In Bologna where you work through feelings; in Lissone where social media addiction is fought with pet therapy; in Faenza where they invented a mobile phone hanger bag to teach connection time management; in Milan where 150 parents in collaboration with the Bicocca University have implemented the digital pact, to give their children mobile phones as late as possible. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 20 March 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.