Presa Diretta: previews and services of the episode, tonight 13 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 13 March 2023, Presa Diretta, the new edition of the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona, will be broadcast in prime time. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20. Below are the previews and services of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Monday 13 March 2023 at 21.20 on Rai 3.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

For the first time, scientists have found plastic in human blood: shocking news. While the battle against the use of plastic is met with strong opposition, global waste has more than doubled in the last 20 years. How to reduce disposable plastic? And how much plastic can you really recycle? Is reuse or recycling better? Presa Diretta, broadcast this evening at 21.20 on Rai 3, is traveling to Turkey, to understand what happens to our plastic waste that should be recycled.

Plastic is a material that has changed our lives and we could no longer do without it, a pity that almost half of plastic objects are disposable: they have a very short life in our hands, but an eternal one in the environment. They live only for a moment and pollute forever. And plastic, 98% produced from oil, pollutes from the beginning of its production cycle. They call it silent pollution. What are the industries that produce and process plastics doing to stem the phenomenon?

And where does the plastic that we separate every day end up? Globally, nearly 90% of plastic is not recycled and ends up being burned or landfilled. So how do we consumers choose the right products and help the recycling chain? Europe has recently proposed a regulation with ambitious goals: to reduce waste by 15% by 2040, fully recyclable packaging by 2030 and has asked States to commit more to reuse. And immediately the controversy began, is recycling or reuse better?

Presa Diretta went to Turkey, a country that has become one of the main importers of European plastic waste since China closed its borders to this product in 2018. A journey of horror: illegal open-air landfills, in the countryside, between houses, children working in garbage collection, arson that create clouds of dioxin, with land, water and air increasingly polluted.

And the effects on our health? A group of researchers has discovered that plastic has reached the human body and that it literally flows through our veins. These are microplastics, very small fragments even of thousandths of a millimetre, which we now breathe because they are present in the air and we take in through the food chain. Traces of microplastics, in fact, have been found in our organs such as the lungs and in the blood.

How to defend ourselves? There are countries that have already taken effective paths. Presa Diretta also went to France, the first European country to declare war on single-use plastic with a very ambitious circular economy law, which aims to ban all disposable plastic by 2040. And to Norway, to see how the “security deposit system” works, considered the best in the world for the recovery and recycling of plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Monday 13 March 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.