What there is to know

A high security hearing. The The US Senate opened Tuesday, February 9, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, accused of “incitement to insurgency” in the murderous assault on the Capitol. The prosecution case is based on “concrete and solid facts”, declared the elected representative and democratic attorney Jamie Raskin, by diffusing from the opening of the trial of the former president in front of the Senate a video montage of charge. This former law professor promised to avoid “the long lessons” boring and screened this film for several minutes. Follow our live.

A doubly historic trial. This is the first time that a former US president has been tried for impeachment. And on January 13, the real estate mogul had already become the first president to be twice hit with an “impeachment” in the House of Representatives, this time for “incitement to insurgency”. Follow our live.

The jurors, witnesses and victims of the attack. Extraordinary detail, the 100 senators who will serve as jurors were thus the witnesses, and victims, of the attack. The strong images of these moments and Donald Trump’s speech to his supporters a few minutes earlier should occupy a central role in the accusation. Outside, the unprecedented security measures surrounding the Capitol recall the violence, and the shock, caused by the assault.

Donald Trump will not attend his trial. Now living in Florida, the billionaire will not go to trial. And there is little doubt that he will, at his term, be acquitted, as the first time a year earlier. The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority for a guilty verdict. Even though Republican senators have sharply criticized the role of the 45th US president in the violence, it seems unlikely that 17 of them will join their voices to the 50 Democrats in condemning the billionaire.

A vote early next week? One thing, however, unites the two camps: they want to go fast, and a final vote could take place as early as the beginning of next week. Republicans because they don’t want to dwell on a streak that divides their ranks; Democrats because they want the Senate to be able to quickly focus on their priority again: approving Joe Biden’s candidates and laws.