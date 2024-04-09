The greatest lesson that Marcela Cubillos (57 years old, Viña del Mar) acquired from ballet, which she has practiced since she was a child, is discipline. The lawyer is characterized by being strict, with firm and confident positions, in search of perfectionism. In dance and in politics. The key figure of the doctrinaire Chilean right – a defender of the sector's ideas, say those close to her – is a well-known face on the public scene since she participated in the 1988 plebiscite campaign in favor of the Yes vote so that Augusto Pinochet would remain in office. can. She did so as a youth leader of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, in which she was a member until 2013, when her second husband, Andrés Allamand – current leader of the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) – ran in the presidential primaries for National Renewal. , a formation of the traditional right. It was difficult for Cubillos to leave the party to which she has remained linked and to which these days has given her an apparent headache for announcing her independent candidacy for the municipality of Las Condes, a conservative fiefdom in the eastern sector of Santiago, governed by the UDI since more than three decades ago.

Because Allamand took over as SEGIB, Cubillos was partially living in Madrid, but continued to teach constitutional law classes at the San Sebastián University in Chile. The woman from the old union guard returned permanently to her country a few days ago, although she has some trips planned to Spain, where her husband and two of her three children, all boys, live. The former deputy and former Minister of the Environment and Education of the second Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) decided to run independently for the municipal elections that will be held in October “to resolve a conflict” in the commune of Las Condes, one of the three richest in Chile: the traditional right, represented by Chile Vamos, intended to have one candidate, and the radical right, of Republicans, another. An independent candidacy, Cubillos explained this Monday in Tele 13 Radioallows the unity of its sector.

On the right, it is not ruled out that later there will be an act to proclaim his candidacy for the municipal elections supported by the opposition parties, as local media have reported. One of the questions is whether the Republicans would attend to deliver a sign of unity that Cubillos seeks with a conservative wing with which he already worked closely when he was a constituent in the first process to change the Constitution. In that election she achieved the second majority of votes at the national level and the first among women to join the drafting body. After the resounding failure of the left-wing proposal, Cubillos advocated that a group of congressional experts write a new document and then submit it to a popular vote. The traditional right, however, allowed a second attempt whose conservative proposal also lost at the polls.

Protesters with a poster of Marcela Cubillos, then Minister of Education, during the social outbreak, November 2019. Makro Agency (Getty Images)

Although in February Cubillos said in an interview with The Mercury who hoped that there would be as many municipal primaries as possible, decided to run independently. Some analysts interpret the move as the first test to show that her figure can represent a meeting point between Chile Vamos and Republicans for the next presidential election in 2025. The current scenario has the mayor of the UDI Evelyn Matthei, another historic figure of the right, with 25% of the preferences and prevailing in all second round scenarios, according to the latest Cadem survey. On the other hand, José Antonio Kast, leader of Republicans, continues in second place, but progressively falling back to 12%. The option of a plan Bif Kast arrives very worn out by November of next year and Matthei fails to sustain his popularity for so long, it could be, they say, Cubillos.

More traditional than old-fashioned Catholic. Distrustful – although with great friends in politics like Gonzalo Cordero, Claudio Alvarado or Pablo Longueira – and demanding of her teams. Little given to showing herself in a soft side, those who know her say that she would never appear cooking on Instagram, for example, like Matthei does with gardening or tailoring. Despite this tough facet, however, she sells: the day she arrived from Spain the channels and the press were waiting for her at the airport.

There are those who see in her style a certain mirror with the Spanish Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid of the Popular Party (PP), who has managed to be a hinge between the PP and Vox, from the extreme right with a tougher leadership. , frontal and uncomplexed in the conservative. Unlike Matthei – who seeks to give the surprise to the ultra-Republicans, Cubillos wants the two right-wing parties united and strong. And from there, once the sector prevails on the left, go out and compete for spaces. Last week, she met with the Spanish PP deputy Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, who uploaded a photograph of her to the networks with the Chilean politician in which he described her as “an intelligent woman, a brave politician and the hope of many.” Chileans.”

Marcela Cubillos when inaugurating the School Olympics for Subsidized Private Schools, on November 20, 2018. Ministry of Education

She is a disciple of Jaime Guzmán, founder of the UDI and who was her student and assistant at the university. She has a style similar to her mentor: direct, without half measures. That she doesn't avoid difficult questions. Cubillos is implacable with the ruling party, but also with her own forces, as she has demonstrated when she was harsh with the Government of Sebastián Piñera or when she has been critical of the new leadership group of the UDI. On January 8, Cubillos wrote a column in the newspaper The Mercury in which he criticized how some members of Chile Vamos seemed more concerned with differentiating themselves from the Republican Party, the most radical wing of the right, than from the left governed by President Gabriel Boric. “What's the point of running a party if the decisions will be made by the Cadem survey?” he asked, alluding to a pollster in which Matthei has appeared for months as the great favorite for the presidential elections.

The same day that Cubillos landed in Chile, Matthei announced that she would not seek a third term as mayor, which was evidently interpreted as her first step on the route to La Moneda. But while Matthei winks at the center – Democrats and Yellows, political forces made up of former Christian Democrat militants – and supports positions such as the gender quota law or abortion on three grounds, Cubillos seeks an alliance with Republicans, without moving from his convictions. At the end of January, when the pension reform of the Boric Government was being discussed, the now candidate for the municipality of Las Condes wrote a message to Matthei by x: “Silence is not an option (…) If “political capital” is not used now, when?, in an obvious appeal to the future standard-bearer of the traditional right. She had no public response from the aforementioned.

Analysts, in any case, read that Cubillos' emergence onto the political scene and a possible presidential candidacy may harm Kast more than Matthei. The tone and form that he has adopted seeks a more right-wing electorate, which follows harder positions, but with greater space than Kast towards other worlds. Matthei wants to move away from that and represent a leadership that is dialogic and open to the center. There are those who see in Cubillos' strategy, of acting monolithically as a right-wing bloc, a bet that is not connecting with an increasingly pluralistic social drive. But in Chilean politics a year turns out to be an eternity and time plays in favor of those who do not have much to lose and against those who are ahead.

