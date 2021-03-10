13:08

“I hope we can have the support of United We Can in the motion of censure and I think they will be consistent.”

13:07

“Conesa confirms that Ana Martínez Vidal will be the candidate that both parties will present in the motion of censure”

13:06

«There is a distribution of the positions similar to the representation that each one of the parties has in the Assembly. We still have to work and shape some fringes »

13:06

Conesa contradicts Martínez Vidal and hopes that the agreement between PSOE and Cs will be replicated in Murcia and in four other municipalities in the Region.

13:05

“What this government agreement offers is stability and a profoundly municipal project”

13:04

«PSOE and Ciudadanos want to open a new stage of hope, change, transparency and participation. A stage of regeneration and real politics. We are going to put an end to the laziness of recent years »

13:03

«Today begins a project to build a more egalitarian Region of Murcia. There will be no more winks to the extreme right »

13:02

“The Region of Murcia needs collaboration between the 45 municipalities, the regional government and the national Executive and that I have offered to the PP in recent months”

13:01

«The PP has not understood that the citizens wanted changes and it has led us to an unsustainable situation. The PP is right now a broken doll in the hands of the extreme right »

13:01

“The chaos and corruption of the vaccination process, the favorable deals with the gambling sector and the disastrous management of the education system are just some of the scandals of recent years.”

13:00

The general secretary of the PSOE in the Murcia Region, Diego Conesa, begins his speech: “In the last elections it was clear that the people wanted a change. At that time it could not be »