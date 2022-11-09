08:20

It is, without a doubt, one of the surprises of election day. The result has been in a fist. At the moment, it is the only state in which there has been a turnaround. The Senate seat at stake was held by Republicans and is now changing colors. In the rest, there have been no changes or the ballots are still being counted.

08:11

In Pennsylvania, a battleground state, Democrat John Fetterman has won the race for the Senate seat against Republican TV host Mehmet Oz. Fetterman had a checkered campaign, during which he suffered a stroke.

08:09

The one in the Senate seems like the main battle. The majority is in 51 seats, and exit polls give Democrats 47 and Republicans 46.

08:04

In the strictly electoral, the battle is being very hard. The most relevant Republican candidates have been reinforced, yes, but the red wave that Trump had predicted has not arrived.

08:00

Former President Donald Trump did not want to remain silent in the face of the ballot mess. “Is it possible that this is true when the vast majority of Republicans are waiting to vote today?” the Republican leader bellowed on ‘Social Truth’ about the problems that occurred yesterday in Arizona. “Here we go again? People won’t tolerate it!!!” In turn, the president of the state Republican Party, Kelli Ward, immediately raised the possibility of “embezzlement” and dismissal of officials for what happened.

07:59

Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Arizona sparked a flurry of voter fraud allegations in the pro-GOP media. Maricopa officials explained that problems with the machines, resulting in valid ballots being rejected or not being read, affected about 40 of the county’s 223 vote centers. But from the electoral college they argued that “none of this indicates fraud”, but that it was a “technical problem”.

07:58

One of the great fears is that Trumpism will not recognize the electoral results if they are unfavorable. In this context, there have been several episodes that have generated some tension. It happened, for example, in Arizona, where the elections were slightly interrupted by technical problems that affected some machines in the most populous county in the State. However, the authorities assured that the situation did not prevent citizens from casting their vote at the polls.

07:51

The Governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis. AFP

07:51

The first results cast a favorable panorama for the Republicans. The governors of Florida, Texas, Georgia and New York would revalidate their positions.

07:31