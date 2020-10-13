What there is to know

Montpellier (Hérault) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) switched to the maximum alert zone during the night of Monday 12 October to Tuesday 13 October. This change, announced on Sunday, occurred due to a sharp rise in cases of Covid-19 contamination. Follow the situation in our live.

Toulouse and Montpellier on maximum alert. In Hérault, in addition to Montpellier, seven adjoining municipalities are concerned: Saint-Gély-du-Fesc, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, Teyran, Palavas-les-Flots, Saint-Aunès, Mauguio and Montarnaud. These measures, according to the prefecture, aim to “limit large gatherings, prevent risky activities and regulate other types of activity to allow economic and social life to continue”. For its part, the prefecture of Haute-Garonne explains that 16 towns in the Toulouse metropolitan area are concerned in addition to the pink city: Colomiers, Tournefeuille, Blagnac, Plaisance-du-Touch, Cugnaux, Balma, Castanet-Tolosan, Saint- Orens-de-Gameville, Labège, Aucamville, Launaguet, L’Union, Portet-sur-Garonne, Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Auzeville-Tolosane and Quint-Fonsegrives.

Nearly 100 dead in 24 hours in France. France has 96 deaths linked to the epidemic in 24 hours, according to data released Monday by Public Health France. Over the same period of time, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care, the most serious cases, continued to rise to reach 1,539 people, or 56 more than the day before, the highest since May. New intensive care admissions also increased, with 171 patients admitted on Monday, 98 more than the day before.

First local infections in China for two months. Chinese authorities on Tuesday reported its first cases of local transmission of the coronavirus in nearly two months, as the city of Qingdao launched a massive screening campaign after discovering new cases linked to a hospital where people are being treated. COVID-19 patients arriving from abroad.

More than 900,000 cases in Argentina. Argentina recorded 9,524 new cases of coronavirus contamination and 318 additional deaths linked to the epidemic on Monday in the past twenty-four hours, according to data reported by the Ministry of Health.