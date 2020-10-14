What there is to know

The news fell a few minutes before Emmanuel Macron’s televised intervention. A decree was presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday October 14 re-establishing a state of health emergency throughout France from Saturday October 17.

While the threshold of 1,500 patients treated in intensive care for a Covid-19 infection was crossed again, Monday, for the first time since the 27 may, Emmanuel Macron speaks at 7:55 p.m. in the context of of an interview conducted by Anne-Sophie Lapix (France 2) and Gilles Bouleau (TF1). On this occasion, franceinfo (canal 27) offers a special edition from 19 hours, which you can also see on our site franceinfo.fr.

The possibility of a curfew. New targeted restrictions, curfews, local re-containments : the various provisions were examined Tuesday by the Head of State and the ministers concerned by the crisis during a Health Defense Council at the Elysee Palace.

France is one of the most affected countries. Nothing but over the past week, the country recorded some 115 000 confirmed cases of coronavirus contamination, including nearly 27 000 for the only daily report on Saturday. An absolute record since the start of the epidemic in March. The executive is particularly concerned about the deterioration of the situation in Ile-de-France, where the test positivity rate is close to 17% and where 42% of intensive care beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, which results in deprogramming of operations.

Nine metropolises in high alert zones. Faced with the epidemic resurgence, Aix-Marseille, Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne, Lille, Toulouse and Montpellier, as well as Guadeloupe are now in the maximum alert zone, with the closure of bars and strict protocol in restaurants. For now, these measures have not had an apparent effect on the indicators of the epidemic.