What there is to know

The Covid-19 pandemic which started at the end of 2019 in China before spreading around the world has killed more than a million people, according to a count by Agence France Presse established on Monday September 28 from data official. “A million is a terrible number”, said on Friday the Director of Emergency Situations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, estimating a doubling “very probable”.

The most affected regions in terms of number of deaths are Latin America and the Caribbean (341,032 deaths for 9,190,683 cases), Europe (229,945; 5,273,943) and the United States and Canada (214,031 ; 7,258,663).

Bars and restaurants closed in Marseille and Aix. In accordance with a prefectural decree, these establishments closed at midnight on Sunday for a period of fifteen days. Fifteen other municipalities in the Bouches-du-Rhône, including La Ciotat, Gardanne, Arles or Martigues, are affected by this restriction, but only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Warning of doctors in France. France will have to face, “if nothing changes”, a “generalized epidemic” for long months, with a health system “unable to respond to all requests”, warned the president of the national council of the Order of Physicians. “The second wave is coming faster than we feared”, said Patrick Bouet.

Demonstrations in Madrid and Paris against the reconfinement. Several hundred people demonstrated in Madrid, Spain on Sunday against the partial containment decreed in some popular areas of the Spanish capital region. In Paris, a few dozen restaurateurs, bar and nightclub bosses gathered to protest against the tightening of health measures affecting their establishments.

Restrictions lifted in Australia. The nighttime curfew in Melbourne will be lifted as of Monday, nearly two months after being imposed in Australia’s second city to stem the outbreak of coronavirus cases.