What there is to know

Last evening of celebration for about a third of the French population. In Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises, the curfew decided by the government to curb the Covid-19 pandemic comes into force on the night of Friday October 16 to Saturday October 17, at midnight. The certificate justifying travel after 9 p.m. must be disclosed on Friday. Follow the situation in our live.

Curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. It will apply in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises: Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. For these areas, the curfew comes into effect from midnight, from Friday to Saturday night. For the following days, and for at least four weeks, it will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

More than 30,000 new people in France in 24 hours. This is indicated by the figures released Thursday by Public Health France. A first. This is the highest count. The previous record so far was last Saturday, with 26,896 cases. The total number of confirmed cases of contamination now reaches 809,684 in the country. The test positivity rate stands at 12.6%.

More than 7,300 new cases in Germany in 24 hours. Across the Rhine, 7,334 new cases of Covid-19 contamination were identified in 24 hours, bringing the total number of contaminations in the country to 348,557, according to data communicated on Friday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. Twenty-four additional deaths have been reported by RKI, bringing the total to 9,734 since the start of the epidemic in the country.

First case in Wallis and Futuna. A first case of Covid-19 was detected on a passenger who arrived on October 3 in the small archipelago of Wallis and Futuna, at the end of his fortnight, said the Higher Administration (prefecture) on Friday. The person who tested positive, “asymptomatic”, was placed “in an isolation room dedicated to the hospital in order to remain under medical supervision”.