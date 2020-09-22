What there is to know

The hearings resume. The National Assembly’s commission of inquiry into the Covid-19 crisis is due to hear, Tuesday, September 22, the former Minister of Solidarity and Health, Xavier Bertrand at 9:30 a.m., the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly at 3 p.m. and former Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner at 5 p.m. Launched at the beginning of June, this commission looks at on the “health prevention, management of the health crisis and adaptation of the healthcare system” but also on the “deconfinement strategy” or the “economic and budgetary consequences of the crisis”.

The weaknesses of tracing. According to Public Health France, 80% of new cases were not previously identified as contact cases. In this article, franceinfo looks back on the limits of the system put in place to trace the chains of contamination of Covid-19.

Macron visits an Ehpad. President goes to a nursing home in Loir-et-Cher on Tuesday to meet caregivers and residents. “This trip will be an opportunity for the President of the Republic to salute the mobilization of nursing home staff” and to plead for “maintaining the social link with families, by adjusting as best as possible, in a proportionate and appropriate manner, the protective measures”, indicates the Elysee.

Almost 200,000 dead in the United States. According to the latest AFP report, the United States is the most bereaved country (199,815 deaths). Next come Brazil (137,272 dead), India (87,882), Mexico (73,493) and the United Kingdom (41,759). The United States records nearly a thousand deaths every day, which, compared to the population, is four times the European death rate.