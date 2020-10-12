What there is to know

Road traffic is likely to be disrupted, Monday, October 12, on the outskirts of several large cities. Fairgrounds, circus professionals, coach operators, or even VTC drivers have planned gatherings and snail operations to alert the authorities when they are hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Federation of fairgrounds of France calls in particular “the creation of a universal solidarity fund “. Mobilizations are planned on the outskirts of Paris, Marseille, Lille, Nancy and even Rouen. Follow the situation in our live.

Snail operations all over France. Mobilizations are planned around Paris, Marseille, Lille, Metz, Nancy, or even Rouen and Le Havre.

More than 16,000 new cases in France in 24 hours. According to data published by Public Health France on Sunday, the country recorded 16,101 new positive cases for the coronavirus in 24 hours (against more than 26,000 the day before). As for the positivity rate of the tests (proportion of positive people out of all the people tested), it continues to climb, and goes from 11% to 11.5%. It was around 7% a fortnight ago, and 9% last Saturday.

The agglomerations of Montpellier and Toulouse in the maximum alert zone from Tuesday. Lhe prefectures of Haute-Garonne and Héraultnt announced on Sunday that the agglomerations of Toulouse and Montpellier switched to the maximum alert zone during the night from Monday to Tuesday at midnight. The prefects of Toulouse and Montpellier will each hold a press conference, Monday, October 12, to specify the measures and the scope where they apply.