Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: What will these students mobilized to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 within the AP-HP? Starting Monday, “they will join the teams of Covidom [une plateforme téléphonique de suivi des malades peu graves], from the HAD [hospitalisation à domicile] or EOH [équipe opérationnelle d’hygiène], instead of the hospital services initially planned “, can we read in an email consulted by franceinfo. For example, they will be mobilized in airports, to perform PCR tests, or will clean hospital premises.

: A collective of nursing students from the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) today denounces in a press release the mobilization of 440 of their own to strengthen the system to fight against Covid-19. “We are not a cheap workforce”, comments to franceinfo one of the students denouncing this mobilization. More information in our article.

(ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

: The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, yesterday opened a discussion on the opening of restaurants in areas of maximum Covid-19 alert. Temperature measurement at the entrance to establishments, reminders to trace contacts … In this article, we come back to the profession’s proposals for keeping restaurants open.

(ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)



: Here is the update:

• The bill to fight separatism will be presented on December 9 in the Council of Ministers, announced Emmanuel Macron during a speech at Les Mureaux, in Yvelines. Follow the end of this intervention live with us.

• US President Donald Trump announced at dawn that he had been tested positive for Covid-19 , just like his wife Melania, and that he was going into quarantine.

• A gust recorded at 186 km / h at Belle-Ile-en Mer, another at 157 km / h at Groix: after a first part of the night in red vigilance, Morbihan was vigorously shaken by storm Alex. Two Breton departments remain placed in orange vigilance. In the South and East, eleven other departments remained in orange vigilance for storms or rain and flooding and the Alpes-Maritimes were placed in the night in red vigilance, due to a high risk of flooding.

• A race against time has started for restaurateurs, called on to further strengthen their health protocol to have a chance to remain open in areas on “maximum alert”. At 11:45 am, the owners of restaurants, hotels, cafes, brasseries, caterers, bars and nightclubs were called by the main employers’ organization in the sector to “make noise” in front of the door of their establishments, a black armband on the arm.

: The wishes for a speedy recovery addressed to Donald Trump, tested positive for Covid-19, are pouring in. Boris Johnson, the Kremlin and even the head of the WHO, whose organization has been accused by the US president of incompetence in its management of the pandemic, expressed their support to him this morning.

: Hello @Nixon. Donald Trump, regularly screened, this time underwent a test because his close advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive earlier. The American leader had put himself on a preventive fortnight pending the result of his screening, and himself announced his contamination at dawn.

: Does he have any signs? Why did he test himself? …..

: A sector in danger. More than 70 directors, including Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Barry Jenkins and Sofia Coppola, have supported movie theater owners in the United States. The latter are calling for financial assistance to offset the effects of the coronavirus health crisis, saying they fear for the future of the industry.

: Here are the facts: Donald Trump himself, then the White House doctor, announced that the head of state and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the year, the billionaire has been sharply criticized for having underestimated the seriousness of the pandemic, minimized the importance of wearing a mask or predicting an imminent end of contamination.

In this context, it is difficult to imagine that being contaminated – or making believe that it is – could be beneficial in the eyes of public opinion. As for a possible postponement of the elections, that does not depend on him and has never taken place in American history, as I explained earlier.

: Hello to all three. We receive a large number of comments doubting the reality of Donald Trump’s contamination with Covid-19, often accompanied by more or less far-fetched theories on possible electoral benefits that he could derive from the situation.

: It is absolutely not credible ….. Could it be possible that in bad shape it simulates the covid to delay the elections?

: And if it was a coup de bleuf to better bounce back in two weeks as a hero who overcame the disease ???

: Donald Trump lies as he breathes, how to believe it, even for the Coronavirus?