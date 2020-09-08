Find here our entire live #CORONAVIRUS

: Hello @Petitvirus?. It is indeed technical and I recommend this article to France Inter which responds to certain common poisonings. It is not the size of the virus that matters, but the size of the particles. So the virus itself cannot pass. “Of course, the virus is very small, but it does not walk around on its own!”, reminds a doctor.

: I hear more and more people saying that the mask is useless because the virus is too small to be filtered and I do not know what to answer them?

: Marseille hospitals are close to saturation. At the Timone hospital, the intensive care beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are almost all occupied. “Evolution is exponential”, warns Lionel Velly, resuscitation coordinator.

& lt; span id = “selection-marker-1” class = “redactor-selection-marker” & gt; & lt; / span & gt;

: Could Kylian Mbappé have contaminated other Blues? The PSG player was forced to leave the French football team after the announcement of his positive case yesterday. This situation has something to raise some questions, as the tricolor world champions face Croatia in the Nations League tonight. Francetv sport takes stock.

(AFP)

: Here are the articles that catch your attention at the beginning of the afternoon:

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has tested positive.

• They are a student, unemployed, temporary, VTC driver … With the Covid-19, they have lost their safety net. They agreed to testify for franceinfo.

• In Théoule-sur-Mer (Alpes-Maritimes), the house squatted by a family is now empty after the man was in custody for domestic violence.

: “Contact case of a person who tested positive for Covid-19, I will follow the protocol developed by the Government and the health authorities. It applies to everyone. “

Sure Twitter, Jean Castex announces that he will continue to “to perform his duties”, all “scrupulously respecting the health recommendations”. The Prime Minister has been in prolonged contact with the director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive yesterday.

: At 2 p.m., here is a new update on the news:

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for Covid-19. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who took place on Saturday in the car of the management of the Tour, alongside Christian Prudhomme, will be tested today “as a precaution”, indicates Matignon.

In the aftermath of the dissemination of photos and videos of the killing of Charlie hebdo, the Special Assize Court hears survivors and witnesses of the attack committed by the Kouachi brothers. Follow our live.

#HEVAUX_MUTILES The suspect arrested in the Haut-Rhin as part of the investigation into the mutilation of horses was exonerated, franceinfo learned from sources close to the investigation.

#CORONAVIRUS The Scientific Council is in favor of a reduction to seven days of the duration of “sheltering”, “in a number of situations”, said the Minister of Health. Olivier Véran added that the decision would be taken on Friday during the Defense Council. We are answering four questions about this possible reduction in the length of the quarantine.

: Law allowing restrictions on gatherings or travel due to coronavirus outbreak will be “surely” extended beyond October 30, said Jean Castex, before the MoDem parliamentarians, during a trip to the Landes. For the Prime Minister, it is “of not to deprive ourselves of all tools in the face of this crisis which is not over “.

: “We must not relax in moments of private life because it is often in private parties, in family moments, that contamination occurs.”

Traveling in Auvergne, the president clarified that new measures to fight the virus will be examined on Friday during a health defense council.

: If I wear my mask badly, what does it do? If it rains, does it damage my mask? The deputy director of the National Reference Center for Respiratory Infections Viruses at the Institut Pasteur answers 8 simple questions on Brut about what we know today.

& lt; span id = “selection-marker-1” class = “redactor-selection-marker” & gt; & lt; / span & gt; (GROSS)

: I told you earlier about Emmanuel Macron’s coughing fit on the sidelines of his trip to Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme). The president said as an aside to the journalists present that he had been tested after his trip to Lebanon and Iraq. The result of the test, which arrived yesterday, was negative.

: “I am very well, I have no symptoms whatsoever.”

Christian Prudhomme gives his news on France 3: “The last test carried out yesterday was positive. I couldn’t be in the racing bubble but I wanted to be tested. I will self-isolate until next Tuesday.”

: Prime Minister Jean Castex was in prolonged contact on Saturday with the director of the Tour de France, Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive for Covid-19. The government seminar of tomorrow could be held by videoconference, specifies the Elysee.

: Prime Minister Jean Castex will be tested today “as a precaution”, indicates Matignon at franceinfo.

: Effectively @Bribrichou 13. After a dive in Public Health France documentation (pdf link), wearing a mask should allow the Prime Minister not to be considered as a contact. Thank you for that clarification.

: Hello, unless I am mistaken, Jean Castex is not considered as a contact case if he and Mr. Prudhomme have kept their mask.

: The crisis triggered by the Covid-19 epidemic cost the global insurance and reinsurance sector between 35 and 50 billion dollars at the end of June, according to an estimate by the rating agency S&P Global Ratings. The most affected lines of insurance business, she said, are event cancellation, mortgage insurance and credit insurance.

: Hello @Vinz. Indeed, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex took place on Saturday in the car of the direction of the Tour, alongside Christian Prudhomme, to follow the 8th stage. I do not know if the members of the government are currently the subject of a particular protocol concerning the tests, but as a contact case, Jean Castex should logically be tested soon.

(Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

: Ha, the director of the Tour de France tested positive for Covid. But, wasn’t Jean Castex in the car with him just a few days ago? And he stayed there for 2 hours if I saw correctly. I imagine the Prime Minister is tested regularly anyway?

: All the riders are negative and can continue the race, announces on the other hand the organization of the Tour. Several members of the team management have also tested positive during the examinations carried out on the occasion of the first day of rest in Charente-Maritime. But no training has presented more than one positive case, which does not lead to any collective exclusion.

: Christian Prudhomme underwent a test which turned out to be positive for Covid-19 and must deviate from the test for a week, announces the organization of the race. The 10th stage should start at the beginning of the afternoon from the Ile d’Oléron (Charente-Maritime).

: he Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme tested positive for Covid-19.

: The President of the Republic is also announcing the strengthening of the success ropes, this system which aims to promote access to higher education for young people regardless of their socio-cultural background. “We are going to increase it from 80,000 to 200 000 ” beneficiaries, he announces. At the same time, it also announces a strengthening of boarding schools of excellence.

: “We cannot have a youth and a sacrificed generation.”

Emmanuel Macron returns to the aid granted by the State to support the employment of young people, and in particular apprenticeship and work-study. He thanks large companies, such as Michelin and Limagrain, for playing the game to hire young people.

: Some contents to recommend to you to accompany your lunch break:

On the fourth day of the January 2015 bombings trial, the horror of the killing of Charlie hebdo marched under the eyes of the Assize Court. Audience story.

The government will soon take a decision on reducing the quarantine period, which is currently 14 daysHere are four questions that arise on this development.

• They are a student, unemployed, temporary, VTC driver … With the Covid-19, they have lost their safety net. “New poor” tell Franceinfo how the pandemic has pushed them into precariousness.

: On this subject, the editorial staff of franceinfo is launching a participatory survey on PCR tests for Covid-19. If you have carried out one of these tests, and you wish to share your experience with us, simply fill out our form.

: And to complete this response, the Minister is also announcing rapid screening tests for the coronavirus, known as “antigenic tests”, deployed from this week. “We have 15, 20 minutes to wait and we have the result”, he explained on France Inter. Like the current reference test, the RT-PCR, the antigenic tests are carried out from samples in the nostrils, by swab.

: Hello . Olivier Véran spoke about it this morning on France inter. “I am imminently awaiting the results of the experiments that we have carried out” concerning screening tests on saliva samples, said the Minister of Health. “In the next few days, I should have elements that will allow me to already answer with ‘yes’ or ‘no'” to the question of the reliability of these tests.

: Hello FI and thank you for your work. When will the saliva tests? This will greatly facilitate things (less invasive gesture, faster results, less school exclusion, less parental leave for sick children, medical consultation less stormed!)

: Here is what we can learn from the news this morning:

In the aftermath of the dissemination of photos and videos of the killing of Charlie hebdo, the Special Assize Court hears survivors and witnesses of the attack committed by the Kouachi brothers. Follow our live.

#HEVAUX_MUTILES The suspect arrested in the Haut-Rhin as part of the investigation into the mutilation of horses was exonerated, franceinfo learned from sources close to the investigation.

The Scientific Council is in favor of a reduction to seven days of the duration of “sheltering”, “in a number of situations”, said the Minister of Health. Olivier Véran added that the decision would be taken on Friday during the defense council. We are answering four questions about this possible reduction in the length of the quarantine.

Opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova was arrested at the Ukrainian border, the spokesperson for Belarusian border guards said. His supporters denounced a kidnapping since his disappearance yesterday.